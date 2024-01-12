"What the f**k?" - Sneako responds as Joe Rogan calls him a "bully" amid the streamer's feud with Mikey Musumeci

Controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" seems to have acquired a fresh online moniker, now being referred to as a "bully." The streamer has been labeled as a "bully" by two prominent figures in the combat sports community. First, the four-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu World Champion Mikey Musumeci challenged and ridiculed him. Then, podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan also referred to him using the same term.

Nico, naturally, was left shocked after watching the recent clip of Joe Rogan calling him out. In response, he exclaimed:

"What the f**k?"

Streamer left shocked at latest viral clip

What did Mickey Musumeci and Joe Rogan say about Sneako?

Controversial streamer and content creator Sneako has embroiled himself in a feud with individuals who may pose formidable challenges in any combat arena. To begin with, four-time BJJ world champion Mikey Musumeci publicly called out the streamer via Instagram. Mikey said:

"There's this guy named Sneako, making fun of me, making fun of my friend, making fun of jiu-jitsu. He calls himself a boxer. I'm a jiu-jitsu guy/ Let's have an MMA fight. I challenge Sneako to an MMA fight. I'm gonna shut his mouth and I'm gonna take the bully's lunch money."

The streamer responded to the call-out post, expressing a natural reluctance to take on the challenge, given that Mikey is a seasoned professional in combat sports:

"You would win. You're a world champion, I train boxing sometimes."

The drama didn't stop there. In the latest episode of Joe Rogan's podcast, the renowned podcaster reacted to Mikey Musumeci, briefly referring to his call-out post to Sneako. Rogan himself labeled the streamer as a "bully" during the discussion:

"I gotta imagine, his (Musumeci's opponent) knee is ruined for the rest of his life. See if you can find that video. We were talking about Mikey (Musumeci) before because he's calling out some dude (Nico) who's a bully."

Fans react to the post

The clip featuring Joe Rogan garnered a lot of reactions from Nico's fan base. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the latest drama involving the streamer

Nico's online feud extended beyond Joe and Mikey. Earlier this week, the Rumble streamer criticized fellow creator and rapper Ruby Rose after the latter referred to another streamer, Rangesh "N3on," as a "little a** boy."