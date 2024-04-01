“What is your f**king problem?” - IShowSpeed lashes out at fast food restaurant employee on livestream

It's well known at this point that popular YouTube streamer Darren, also known as "IShowSpeed," doesn't always exhibit the most civil behavior. This was evident during his recent visit to a local KFC drive-thru, where he ended up taunting an employee and shouting at them when discussing the streamer's orders.

The streamer initiated the conversation by making monkey noises through the intercom. Subsequently, he expressed his desire for a bucket of chicken but grew discontent when the employee asked him how many pieces he wanted. He shouted:

"What is your f**king problem?”

Watch: IShowSpeed exhibits rude behavior to KFC drive-thru employee

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed has once again grabbed the internet's attention by broadcasting himself engaging in a peculiar yet rude conversation with a drive-thru employee at a KFC in Miami.

Yesterday (March 31) the streamer went live with an IRL stream to flaunt his recently purchased Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini Huracan. About 52 minutes into the stream, he decided to swing by a KFC drive-thru, but things took an unexpected turn when he opened the conversation by monkeying around:

(Timestamp: 00:52:16)

After making the sounds, he proceeded to place his order, stating:

"I want a chicken...give me 10 pieces man. Bro, do the family bucket!... Just give me the family bucket, family bucket."

When the employee couldn't quite make out what the streamer said and repeated with a "sorry?" a visibly frustrated Darren exclaimed:

"God dammit! I'm black just give me the family bucket. Black man."

After the employee repeated that they don't give 10 pieces in the bucket (it's either eight or 16), the streamer responded:

"What is your f**king problem, bro? All I am asking for is a family bucket...what is this guy's problem bro? (to his camera)"

The streamer eventually managed to receive his eight-piece chicken bucket before departing the drive-thru. However, viewers (particularly from r/LivestreamFail) weren't too pleased with this behavior, labeling it as harassing the employee:

Fans unimpressed with IShowSpeed's latest antics (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

This wasn't the only eyebrow-raising moment in the IRL stream. Later in the same broadcast, Darren stood next to an Acura TLX. Encouraged to race against the car, he signaled the driver with a countdown before accelerating his Lamborghini up to 150 miles per hour.