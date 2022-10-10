“WHAT HAPPENED TO HIM” - Fans react as Dream shares wounded images on Snapchat

Fans have shared their concerned reactions after Minecraft star Clay "Dream" posted images of his wounded self on his Snapchat stories. While the exact reason for his injury was not revealed, he jocularly stated in his caption that he did a "backflip" while he was asleep. He also hinted that he had to visit the hospital to receive treatment.

In the picture, the streamer appears to have suffered several cuts, including one on the top of his left eye. He also chafed cheeks, knees, and shins.

The apparent brazen nature of his wounds naturally left fans in a concerned state. The snaps were quickly shared across Twitter. One fan replied:

Has Dream provided any further details?

The Minecraft YouTuber was attending the third and final day of TwitchCon with an eye patch. Although Clay himself doesn't appear to be completely aware of the nature of his injury, he did speak briefly about his wounds to fellow Dream Team member GeorgeNotFound's IRL stream during the Twitch event. He said:

"I was sleeping, I wake up, my hand's in my head and blood all over my (hand), I think I cracked my skull a bit. I was in there like, 'Oh my god, what the f**k happened!', blood dripping on my head"

He further continued:

"I end up realizing that I fell off the bed, hit my head on the side table, it knocked me out. I ragdolled and I f**king scraped my knee and shoulder against the side."

He added:

"There was blood everywhere. It was like a horror show."

From the looks of it, Dream doesn't appear to be grievously injured. He did end up attending the final day of TwitchCon 2022. As stated earlier, he adorned himself with an eye patch and a mask which concealed his wounds. The streamer also took pictures with fellow streamers and fans present at the San Diego Convention Center.

Fans react to the wounded Dream

Fans were troubled after pictures of his bloody face were shared across Twitter. Many also shared their meme reactions after seeing the apparent jocular tone in the caption. Here are some of the reactions:

🏳️‍🌈 || Rassie #1927 @nubilegnf @DWTUPDATEE how does this keep happening to him can he put a camera in his room and film it next time please cuz this doesn't look like a simple falling off the bed @DWTUPDATEE how does this keep happening to him can he put a camera in his room and film it next time please cuz this doesn't look like a simple falling off the bed

eternity ♡ @eternitwt @DWTUPDATEE he looks like he just came out of a fight what the heck @DWTUPDATEE he looks like he just came out of a fight what the heck

June @HeatwavesInJune @DWTUPDATEE He went through an irl minecraft manhunt in his sleep @DWTUPDATEE He went through an irl minecraft manhunt in his sleep

Dream is not the only major streamer to have sustained an injury this weekend. Fellow Twitch streamer Andriana Chechik suffered a back injury after jumping into a foampit that had concrete flooring. The streamer has also announced that she will be requiring surgery. This has resulted in heavy criticism towards Twitch and the event's reckless organization.

