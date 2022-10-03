“What am I watching here?” - KSI disses Andrew Tate after analyzing the latter’s sparring footage

YouTube and rapper JJ "KSI" took to his Instagram stories to react to a recently shared video of Andrew Tate sparring in the ring. The video, shared by Happy Punch Promo, depicts the former kickboxing champion knocking down his sparring partner a total of six times. Reacting to the sparring footage, JJ said:

“What am I watching here?”

For those unaware, sparring is a form of boxing training where fighters usually use head protection.

Andrew Tate has had beef with the likes of JJ and Logan Paul over the past few weeks. JJ challenged Andrew after the recently concluded Misfits Boxing event.

JJ reacts to Andrew Tate sparring video (Image via Instagram/ksi)

Will KSI and Andrew Tate get in the ring?

KSI already challenged Andrew Tate to a boxing match after a recently concluded influencer boxing event. Andrew has not directly responded to the challenge as of yet, however, he has made his intentions clear and has previously mentioned that he was willing to fight both JJ and Logan Paul.

Controversial social media star Tate is currently suspended from major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. However, he has been active on video sharing platform Rumble, who reportedly offered him a contract. His podcast, Tate Speech, which he co-hosts with his brother Tristan, is also available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Tate has taken to his podcast on numerous occasions to diss KSI. In one of the episodes, the 35-year-old stated:

“I will fight KSI and True Geordie in the same night. Make that for a YouTube boxing show. I will beat both of them."

It remains unclear if the match between JJ and Andrew Tate will take place. The former was advised against platforming Tate by business partner and fellow content creator Logan Paul. It also remains to be seen if Andrew Tate will respond to KSI's latest dig at his sparring footage.

Fans react to Tate's sparring footage

Fans have already shared their thoughts on the video. JJ wasted no time in sharing laughing emojis in the comment section, making light of the video. Many pointed out that Tate's sparring partner was not skilled enough, implying that the footage couldn't be taken seriously.

Here are some of the comments:

Users react to Andrew Tate's latest sparring video (Image via Happy Punch Promo/Instagram)

JJ is expected to return to the ring at the touted Misfits Boxing event in January. A fight with Tate appears to be an unlikely event since he is a highly controversial figure.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far