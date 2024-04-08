"What an idiot" - Asmongold says Johnny Somali "deserved" his alleged arrest after harassing Israeli female police officer

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy involving Kick streamer Johnny Somali. For those unaware, on April 7, 2024, Johnny Somali made headlines after reports of his alleged arrest in Israel went viral. During an IRL stream, the 23-year-old made some rather questionable remarks towards an Israeli female police officer, saying:

"Oh, you're a bad b**ch. I swear to god. You're a bad b**ch. I'll take you to dinner, I swear to god, I'll change your life. I'll change your life, I promise you. You're a bad b**ch right here. I'll change your life, baby girl. You don't need to work for these ni***s no more. I'll change your life!"

A male cop confronted Johnny Somali and allegedly arrested him. The content creator was eventually released and hosted a livestream to inform that he had witnessed an alleged shooting while dining at a restaurant.

Asmongold was browsing his official subreddit earlier today (April 8, 2024) when he came across Redditor u/notregular's post featuring Johnny Somali. They wrote:

"Nuisance influencer Johnny Somali has been arrested in Israel for harassing a female police officer."

After watching the minute-long video, the One True King (OTK) co-founder opined that the Kick streamer "deserved" the alleged arrest. He added:

"That's what you get! Oh, that's what you get! Oh, man. 'Get f**ked.' Yeah! I don't know how Israel does things but if they treat this guy anyway they treat Palestine - he's in for a bad time. Holy f**k! I don't know why you would go over and do that. What an idiot! 'He deserves it.' Yeah! He does! He does deserve it."

"Anything bad happens to him, I won't care" - Asmongold on Johnny Somali's alleged arrest in Israel after harassing a female police officer

Asmongold was eight minutes into his broadcast when he reacted to Johnny Somali's controversy in Israel. After referring to the Kick streamer as an "idiot," the Texas-based personality stated:

"Anything bad that happens to him, I won't care. That's the truth. I don't think anybody will. He's obnoxious! He goes in there and he's doing it on purpose. He's trying to make people mad and then he dies! What a surprise."

Timestamp: 00:08:00

Asmongold once again slammed Johnny Somali by saying:

"Yeah, this guy is f**king annoying. How long have we been seeing this? Now it's been, like, six months this guy has been doing it? I hope that maybe after they release him, he can go do it in Palestine. I think this is great. Eventually, one day, there is going to be a clip of him getting killed. There will be. And you know what the funny thing is going to be? Nobody is going to care. That's the truth."

This isn't the first time Asmongold has commented on Johnny Somali's antics. Last year, on October 13, 2023, the Twitch streamer stated, "Stories do have happy endings," after reports of Somali's arrest in Japan surfaced.