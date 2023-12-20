What are the latest grooming allegations against Dream in 24-page document?

On December 19, 2023, a burner account on X (formerly Twitter) released a 24-page document containing claims that Minecraft star Clay "Dream" had "preyed on a 16-year-old fan." The Google doc shared by the public account went viral prior to the release of the content creator's much-awaited video, titled The Truth, in which he addressed other allegations and controversies he had been embroiled in.

On November 20, 2023, an X account called Burner 22 posted a thread containing several s*xually charged messages indicating that Dream had s*xted an underage fan. The YouTuber had briefly denied the allegations then, promising to address them in his recently released video.

Before the video dropped, however, another anonymous account on X (called dream scraper) posted a 24-page Google doc supporting Burner 22's allegations, with more alleged evidence claiming that the Minecraft star was guilty. The caption of the post read:

"DREAM PREYED ON A 16-YEAR-OLD FAN"

Exploring the allegations leveled against Dream in the recent 24-page document

The viral post has accrued over 10 million views within a day (Image via Dream Scraper/X)

Over the years, Dream has been accused of behaving inappropriately with underage fans on more than one occasion. The controversy dates back to October 2022, when two separate allegations went viral on social media.

The more recent accusation, however, is different because it doesn't come from the alleged victim but from an anonymous source that claims to have evidence of wrongdoing.

Burner 22 posted a variety of clips and photos of alleged conversations between the two parties, accusing the Minecraft star of grooming a fan.

The allegations from the burner account ((Image via X/@b88221141))

While the popular online personality briefly rejected all the accusations over the years, many have been waiting for his tell-all video that came out a few hours ago. However, that did not stop the online community from speculating about the allegations.

On top of the 24-page document shared on X, dream scraper posted a long thread claiming that they have proof of the reported grooming and used the Wayback machine tool from archive.org to dig up past photos from the alleged victim.

After posting some screenshots, the anonymous user claimed that the alleged victim was underage during their interactions with the YouTuber in 2019.

In a subsequent post on the thread, dream scraper posited that the alleged victim started posting "concerning tweets" that year. The screenshots show that the person in question may have taken some time off social media at the end of August 2019 and had not elaborated further about the reason.

The anonymous user then claimed that archived screenshots from the alleged victim's account show a Snapchat handle, which apparently resembles the avatar of the Minecraft personality, sending her explicit content.

Alleged interactions between the two (Image via @DreamEv33233)

The thread on X has gone viral among the community, garnering over 13 million reads at the time of writing.

