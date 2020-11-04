What is the 'older version error' in Among Us?

Recently, Among Us players have been facing an issue while playing this game. The default loading menu of Among Us appears on the screen, which then reports an error via a pop message: "You are running an older version of the game. Please Update to play with others."

There is nothing complicated with this error message, as it is a simple game update notification from the developer team and can be solved by updating the game from Google Play Store.

This article helps solve this error using some quick and easy steps.

Fixing the "older version error" in Among Us

Error message

Players can follow these quick and easy steps to fix and update the error in Among us:

Open the device and run Google Play Store.

Tap on the search option.

Search for Among Us

Search for Among Us.

Tap on the game icon.

Click on the green-colored 'Update' option present on the right side of the screen.

Run Among us

Advertisement

After it is downloaded and updated, click on Open.

The game will run, and players can play it with friends without any further error message or issues.

Also read: Among Us: Five best tips to win as an Impostor

With this new update in Among Us, developers InnerSloth have released a patch that adds options for anonymous voting and grey vote colors. The new features are available in an update that has been launched for Android, iOS, and PCs via Steam.

Other features introduced in the recent update include added taskbar status, new symbols for electrical fix wiring task, and cosmetics added to the characters in the Discussion screen. The update also fixes various bugs.

Hey all, new #AmongUs update 2020.10.22 is out! A small update and a peak into what we're working on, including new map and accounts!!! Many MANY things are happening, thanks for everyone's continued support!! Ok back to work.https://t.co/XXOZzJpbiQ — InnerSloth (@InnerslothDevs) November 3, 2020

Advertisement

With the new update now rolled out, Innersloth also stated in their Twitter handle:

"Hey all, new #AmongUs update 2020.10.22 is out! A small update and a peak into what we're working on, including new map and accounts!!! Many MANY things are happening, thanks for everyone's continued support!! Ok back to work."