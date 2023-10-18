"What a piece of s**t thing to do" - Kick streamer receives backlash after stealing money from tip jar in restaurant

Adrian "sweatergxd," a controversial Kick streamer, faced a barrage of online criticism when he live-streamed a visit to a Dave's Hot Chicken outlet, during which he brazenly took money from the tip jar on the counter. Shockingly, he proceeded to use the same money he had just stolen to order food.

Unfortunately, the cashier attending to customers was momentarily in the kitchen, leaving the Kick streamer unobserved during his stream. Nevertheless, a clip quickly made its way to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, sparking significant backlash. One user said:

"What a piece of sh*t thing to do."

"Surprised his hand didn't get stuck in the jar" - Fans critical of Kick streamer sweatergxd for stealing from tip jar

Once again, the controversial streamer sweatergxd has landed in hot water, this time by live-streaming an act of theft in which he pilfered a few dollars from a restaurant's tip jar. When the cashier returned moments later, she was unaware of the earlier incident and dutifully took orders while the streamer pretended to be an honest customer.

As expected, this incident drew significant criticism, originating from both the live chat viewers who witnessed the event unfold in real-time and members of the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some of the notable comments made on the live chat:

Has the streamer had any past controversies?

Despite the clear felony of theft committed, the streamer's account has surprisingly not faced any consequences from Kick's side. In fact, as of the time of writing, he is actively streaming and boasts a following of over 13.6K viewers.

Interestingly, this incident isn't the streamer's first encounter with criticism. In July 2023, he live-streamed himself taunting the police and displaying disrespectful behavior, eventually resulting in his arrest.

The Kick platform, on the whole, has come under fire for featuring a range of controversial streamers who have engaged in various questionable actions, including acts of homophobia and making racist gestures.