“What’s happening?”: Apex Legends streamer Zarej reacts as Emiru raids her with 12k viewers 

A selfless deed by Emily "Emiru" has gone viral after the content creator and cosplayer sent over 10k of her viewers to "raid" a small Twitch creator's stream.

The moment, captured on Julia "Zarej's" live stream, shows the shocked streamer attempting to hold back tears after being surprised with thousands of viewers entering her stream.

Zarej, raided by Emiru, tears up as she gains more than 200 followers

The Apex Legends streamer Zarej was raided by cosplayer and content creator Emiru on October 26, 2021. The moment was caught on camera, as it happened while she was in the middle of a round.

As Zarej played the game, she noticed she was gaining followers much more rapidly than she usually does. The Balkan streamer began to thank people for their subscription, confused as to why the pace suddenly picked up.

After the realization hit her, she went completely silent, overtaken by her emotions. She teared up and thanked everyone for their support, attempting to joke around to keep herself calm.

"I'm not crying, I'm not - guys, I swear I'm not lame. I'm so cool are you kidding me?"

After a while, Julia resumed the stream. She later went on Twitter to thank Emiru for the raid, touched by the support she received.

Recently, Emiru revealed that she would be moving into Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's house in Austin. She currently resides in Kansas but decided to make a move because she said she would explain later.

Austin, Texas, is quickly turning into a rival for Los Angeles, which hosts a majority of content creators based in the United States. Currently, the organization OTK is based out of Austin, featuring streamers such as Mizkif, Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon, and others.

Who is Zarej?

Zarej is a 24-year-old Middle-Easter/Balkan streamer. Originally from Sweden, she is currently based out of Los Angeles. Zarej streams for around three days out of the week, posting updates on her Discord if there is a change in stream time.

From this single stream, Zarej was able to gain almost 270 followers and currently sits at 1.2k. Her account was created last year, on July 17, 2020. Besides Apex Legends, she also plays League of Legends and Valorant.

