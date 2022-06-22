"What you've seen is only a very small part of that battle," Naoki Yoshida discusses Eikon battles in Final Fantasy XVI

In a recent interview with Gamespot, Naoki Yoshida spoke about Final Fantasy XVI, and a large part of the discussion revolved around combat. The Eikon battles in Final Fantasy XVI promise to be quite exciting, and the producer discussed some of what fans can expect:

“But again, what you've seen there is only a very, very small part of that battle. So the battles with Titan, for example, it's only about maybe a 20th of what you actually get to experience.”

Naoki Yoshida discusses the Eikon battles in Final Fantasy XVI

When asked about the Titan battle, Naoki Yoshida said that fans only saw a fraction of what that battle would be like. Part of the trailer showed Shiva doing battle with Titan, but the first part of it was just a cutscene. While that cutscene is going on, Clive, the main protagonist of Final Fantasy XVI, will be in the area and will experience the battle from a completely different perspective.

The Eikon battles will go through several stages, and these phases of battle will change in real-time. This will allow players to experience large-scale, action-packed battles in a way they haven’t seen before. However, the more interesting thing is that the Eikon battles will all be different experiences.

“For example, while one of these battles is reminiscent of a 3D shooting game, another feels like a pro wrestling match, while another, like the one with Titan, incorporates an entire area as the battlefield.”

One interesting aspect of the conversation was the revelation that some of the UI elements were removed from the trailer. This is to avoid certain spoilers for the game. The developers want fans to see the battles and know that they exist, along with the fact that Clive will be able to control a summon in some of the battles without spoiling certain things.

These massive Eikon vs. Eikon battles aren’t the only fights either. There will also be smaller-scale battles for Clive to take part in as he explores the world. Whether they are waves of enemies or singular battles, he will partake in fights without the Eikons.

Elite foes will also be present, similar to what might be called a mini-boss in other games. While there are incredible Eikon battles, Yoshida also mentioned that occasionally, Clive would encounter full-sized Eikons while he’s just a human.

Yoshida wanted to showcase these massive battles to fans and convey that players would be tackling them in real-time. No matter what Eikon battle Final Fantasy XVI fans face, each one will be a different, unique challenge. Fans will have to wait until summer 2023 to experience these battles themselves.

