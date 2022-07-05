What did Technoblade look like? Minecraft streamer's real identity revealed post his unfortunate demise

Alex "Technoblade" shared his final words with the gaming community through his father, in a video shared on YouTube shortly after the tragic demise of the 23-year-old Minecraft streamer. His father also revealed that they had planned to film a video with an official face reveal. However, due to logistical reasons, the plan never came to fruition.
Technoblade, who was residing in San Francisco, California, at the time of his demise, and had concealed his identity for a long period of time, took to his YouTube channel to reveal his name to his audience via his family. The 23-year-old's tragic departure was mourned by the entire gaming and streaming community.
The reason Technoblade's official face reveal did not happen
In the posthumously released video, the Minecraft YouTuber, who has over 13 million subscribers presently, revealed his actual name for the first time. Speaking on behalf of the 23-year-old gamer, his father said:
"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I'm dead. So let's sit down and have one final chat. My real name is Alex. I had one of my siblings call me 'Dave' one time in a a deleted video from 2016. It was one of the most successful pranks we've ever done. Thousands of creepy online dudes trying to get overly-personal going, Oh, hey Dave. How's it going?'"
Alex's message further went on to talk about how grateful he was for all the support he had received over the years. Towards the end, he bid best wishes to the community.
Alex's father went on to reveal that his family had planned to film a video with the purpose of formally revealing the Minecraft gamer's face. Initially, they wanted to film it in their own house while the streamer was still there; however, his father admitted that it was too late. They wanted to give it a go while he was in the hospital, but they decided not to do so due to his deteriorating condition:
"We've been talking for a couple of months about Alex doing a final video, sometimes he called it a face reveal. We were gonna shoot it in his living room but we kind of waited too long..."
Technoblade's father then talked about how they waited a bit longer because Alex wanted to do things properly, but couldn't focus:
"...Then we were going to shoot it from his bed. He wanted to have everything he wanted to say written down ahead of time and I think he was having a hard time focusing, you know with all the various things that were hooked up to him. He's always been kind of particular about his environment."
Although he didn't do an official face reveal on his own, his family did add some pictures of the streamer to the video. Technoblade's face is aslo visible in some videos that have been uploaded on YouTube over the years.
His face is visible in the 100,000 subscriber special video, in the cooking related videos and "playing minecraft hardcore with a steering wheel" stream.
Fans have shared their heartfelt messages since the tragic news broke
Fans have been showering in with their thoughts and prayers ever since the video came out on July 1. The gaming community has been sorrowful, and have expressed their gratitude towards the late streamer.
Elon Musk sent in his tribute on as well. Here are a few of the heart-warming tweets that have been shared to celebrate Alex's life and career:
Since the release of his final video, the late Minecraft streamer has gained over 1.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Presently, Technoblade has over 13.1 million subscribers, making him among the highest subscribed Minecraft YouTubers.