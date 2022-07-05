What did Technoblade look like? Minecraft streamer's real identity revealed post his unfortunate demise

Alex "Technoblade" shared his final words with the gaming community through his father, in a video shared on YouTube shortly after the tragic demise of the 23-year-old Minecraft streamer. His father also revealed that they had planned to film a video with an official face reveal. However, due to logistical reasons, the plan never came to fruition.

Technoblade, who was residing in San Francisco, California, at the time of his demise, and had concealed his identity for a long period of time, took to his YouTube channel to reveal his name to his audience via his family. The 23-year-old's tragic departure was mourned by the entire gaming and streaming community.

The reason Technoblade's official face reveal did not happen

In the posthumously released video, the Minecraft YouTuber, who has over 13 million subscribers presently, revealed his actual name for the first time. Speaking on behalf of the 23-year-old gamer, his father said:

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I'm dead. So let's sit down and have one final chat. My real name is Alex. I had one of my siblings call me 'Dave' one time in a a deleted video from 2016. It was one of the most successful pranks we've ever done. Thousands of creepy online dudes trying to get overly-personal going, Oh, hey Dave. How's it going?'"

Alex's message further went on to talk about how grateful he was for all the support he had received over the years. Towards the end, he bid best wishes to the community.

Alex's father went on to reveal that his family had planned to film a video with the purpose of formally revealing the Minecraft gamer's face. Initially, they wanted to film it in their own house while the streamer was still there; however, his father admitted that it was too late. They wanted to give it a go while he was in the hospital, but they decided not to do so due to his deteriorating condition:

"We've been talking for a couple of months about Alex doing a final video, sometimes he called it a face reveal. We were gonna shoot it in his living room but we kind of waited too long..."

Technoblade's father then talked about how they waited a bit longer because Alex wanted to do things properly, but couldn't focus:

"...Then we were going to shoot it from his bed. He wanted to have everything he wanted to say written down ahead of time and I think he was having a hard time focusing, you know with all the various things that were hooked up to him. He's always been kind of particular about his environment."

Although he didn't do an official face reveal on his own, his family did add some pictures of the streamer to the video. Technoblade's face is aslo visible in some videos that have been uploaded on YouTube over the years.

His face is visible in the 100,000 subscriber special video, in the cooking related videos and "playing minecraft hardcore with a steering wheel" stream.

Fans have shared their heartfelt messages since the tragic news broke

Fans have been showering in with their thoughts and prayers ever since the video came out on July 1. The gaming community has been sorrowful, and have expressed their gratitude towards the late streamer.

Elon Musk sent in his tribute on as well. Here are a few of the heart-warming tweets that have been shared to celebrate Alex's life and career:

Minecraft @Minecraft 🗡️ We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly.🗡️ We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly. 🐷👑🗡️

Hypixel Server @HypixelNetwork Words cannot describe how we, the entire Hypixel Team, are feeling today. Technoblade will always be remembered as one of our best, right from the start. Simon has released a statement from himself and the Hypixel Team, you can find it here > hypixel.net/threads/500740… Words cannot describe how we, the entire Hypixel Team, are feeling today. Technoblade will always be remembered as one of our best, right from the start. Simon has released a statement from himself and the Hypixel Team, you can find it here > hypixel.net/threads/500740… https://t.co/y04OFQ6q2E

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hour



He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times



I’ll always look up to him



Rest In Peace <3 I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hourHe was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of timesI’ll always look up to himRest In Peace <3

Quackity @Quackity



I will miss him so much.

Rest In Peace I had the opportunity to express to Technoblade how much admiration and respect I had for him, not only for the massive impact he had on all of us, but also for keeping his incredible humor even in the darkest moments.I will miss him so much.Rest In Peace I had the opportunity to express to Technoblade how much admiration and respect I had for him, not only for the massive impact he had on all of us, but also for keeping his incredible humor even in the darkest moments.I will miss him so much.Rest In Peace ❤️

Schlatt @jschlatt I'll never forget the day I met Technoblade. I left work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. I barely knew how to play... and the dude still carried us to win the entire fucking event.



Rest in peace, big guy. You'll always be a legend. I'll never forget the day I met Technoblade. I left work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. I barely knew how to play... and the dude still carried us to win the entire fucking event.Rest in peace, big guy. You'll always be a legend.

eyereen ₍•̀ 🐽•́ ₎ 🎗 @simpingboisinc Thinking about the two Technoblade quotes that absolutely changed my life:



“It’s not time wasted if you had fun.”



“The key to being confident was just to fake it. FOREVER.”



Best pieces of advice I’ve ever gotten. The moment I’m old enough, I’m getting the first one tattooed. Thinking about the two Technoblade quotes that absolutely changed my life:“It’s not time wasted if you had fun.”“The key to being confident was just to fake it. FOREVER.”Best pieces of advice I’ve ever gotten. The moment I’m old enough, I’m getting the first one tattooed.

yuuji || fly high technoblade 🕯️ @Mxchiiu__ i couldnt draw him until now it still doesnt feel real

long live alex "blood god" technoblade i couldnt draw him until now it still doesnt feel reallong live alex "blood god" technoblade https://t.co/FipAwE1P0S

Cen will always miss Technoblade @DsmpUncensored This was Technoblade's last ever tweet. It's so fitting. Him being proud of his friends, of the lgbt community, of his community, of us. Proud of you too king. Not in the same way but definitely just as much. This was Technoblade's last ever tweet. It's so fitting. Him being proud of his friends, of the lgbt community, of his community, of us. Proud of you too king. Not in the same way but definitely just as much. https://t.co/Chu7I4BSO6

Since the release of his final video, the late Minecraft streamer has gained over 1.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Presently, Technoblade has over 13.1 million subscribers, making him among the highest subscribed Minecraft YouTubers.

