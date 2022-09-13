What is Z Event? French charity project breaks record by raising €10 million

The French charity livestreaming marathon known as Z Event has raised a record-breaking €10 million (about $11.5 million). The staggering amount will be shared by non-profit organizations committed to defending the environment and the climate. The current recipients of the funds include Sea Shepherd, LPO, WWF, Time For The Planet, and The SeaCleaners.

Evidently, the Foundation De France will be responsible for distributing the sum to these associations.

For more than 50 hours between September 9-11, 2022, 57 popular French creators went onto broadcast live content to encourage viewers to donate via a form created especially for the occasion.

Popular French streamers including the likes of Antoine Daniel, Ponce and Domingo graced the event, attracting massive viewership.

Total collection for 2022 Z Event (Image via Twitter)

The event saw a rise in donations compared to last year and also witnessed a massive upsurge in viewership. Funds raised from last year went to Action Against Hunger.

At the time of writing, the exact viewership count has not been officially released.

An annual charity marathon - Z Event

Created by Adrien Nougaret and Alexandre Dachary (respectively working under the pseudonyms ZeratoR and Dach), the Z Event is a three-day francophone occasion that brings together several well-known French content creators for an annual donation collection to support a charity.

The event takes place at the Sud de France Arena in Montpellier and is livestreamed on Twitch every year. All the creators who participate in this initiative simultaneously broadcast a video stream on their respective Twitch handles as well.

Although the live broadcast is focused more towards video gaming, there are several different activities to keep viewers engaged, such as challenges, contests, quizzes or karaoke. Furthermore, donation goals are set up religiously to convince fans to donate more through hard challenges and exclusive merchandise throughout the year.

From raising €170,000 in 2016 to €10,182,126 in 2022, the six-year journey has been truly remarkable. Notably, more than €20 million have already been raised since the first event.

Social media reacts to the massive success of Z Event

As expected, the record-breaking livestream moment has been making rounds on the internet, eliciting a plethora of reactions. The majority of the viewers were just delighted with the result. A few even converted the amount into USD using simple math.

Here's what they had to say:

Notably, Z Event 2022 marked the sixth annual outing for the French charity. It goes without saying, but the event has become a staple in the French Twitch community and has been raising more funds every year.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul