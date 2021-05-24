When is Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) expected to be released? All you need to know

Mobile gamers in India are eagerly awaiting the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Although Krafton announced that there would be an Indian version of PUBG Mobile in November last year, it was only recently that Battlegrounds Mobile India was unveiled.

While the developers haven’t confirmed the release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India, fans and esports personalities have all taken to social media to speculate on the same.

Esports personalities speculate on Battlegrounds Mobile India release date

PUBG Mobile content creator Ocean Sharma recently gave his thoughts about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s expected release date in a statement to Sportskeeda Esports. He believes that the game might be released 2-3 weeks after pre-registrations are available to everyone.

Sharma stated:

"As I previously mentioned, there will be two major announcements in May. Here is another one. The pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India Android users will go live on May 18th. Because Krafton cares about its community, I am hoping to see pre-registrations for IOS as well, though I am not sure, because things take time on the App Store."

"I am sure that the game will be released in June; however, it will take approximately 2-3 weeks after pre-registration for the game to be available to everyone."

Meanwhile, GodNixon, another popular esports personality, stated that Battlegrounds Mobile India could be released after 30-40 days of pre-registration. He said:

“If you have pre-registered for games previously, then you know that it takes 30 to 40 days for its release because the developers check for bugs and further refine the experience during this period.”

“The game could release in the period of next 30 days according to my assumptions.”

(Timestamp: 2 minutes 15 seconds to 2 minutes 50 seconds)

All assumptions regarding the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date should be taken with a grain of salt for now (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

All these assumptions should be taken with a grain of salt as no official details have been revealed regarding the release.

For now, the support section on the Battlegrounds Mobile India website has this to say regarding the game’s release:

“We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments.”

