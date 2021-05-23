Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) official Support, Terms of Service, Play Store link, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been one of the most talked-about titles, with new updates and artwork pouring in almost daily since the game was announced earlier this month.

India has a massive fan following for PUBG, as evidenced by the sheer number of views the promotional videos garner on YouTube. Apart from this, tournaments and leagues announced by Krafton would further boost mobile Esports in the region.

The pre-registration for the title is already underway, and if players haven’t done it yet, they can follow the guide given below.

Details of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Google Play Store link and pre-registration steps

BGMI on Google Play Store: Click here

Here is a step-by-step guide on how players can pre-register for the latest offering by the South Korean company Krafton:

Step 1: First, players need to head to the game’s page on Google Play Store through the link provided above.

Click on the Pre-register button

Step 2: Next, they must tap on the “Pre-register” button. A dialog box will appear; tap “Got it.”

Users can toggle the “Install when available” option to install the game upon its release on the Google Play Store.

The list of available rewards for pre-registration comprises of the following:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Official Support section

Support

Battlegrounds Mobile India has a dedicated support section that players can visit by pressing on the ‘Support’ option on the official website. Alternatively, they can use this link. Some of the widely asked questions have already been answered by Krafton.

Here are pictures of some of the answers:

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

If users have some other questions, they can also contact the developers by clicking on the ‘Contact Us’ option on the right side of the screen.

Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Players can read the full Privacy Policy here

Players can read the full Terms of Service here

They reveal some critical details regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India, especially about restrictions and data storage.

Players under 18 years of age will face stringent limitations in-game time as they will only be able to access the title for three hours a day. In the meantime, the constraint on spending is set at INR 7000 per day.

Meanwhile, the Privacy Policy states underage users will need consent from their guardians or parents to play the game. It has also been revealed that data will be stored on servers located in India and Singapore.

The information collected by Krafton can be categorized into three categories:

Information collected directly from you: Players may provide information like name, email address when using customer service or while participating in a survey

Players may provide information like name, email address when using customer service or while participating in a survey Information collected automatically: It includes basic device info, IP address, and browsing behavior.

It includes basic device info, IP address, and browsing behavior. Information collected from third parties: No information is collected through third parties.

