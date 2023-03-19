When is Bray Wyatt coming to WWE 2K23?

After three days of early access, WWE 2K23 has finally been released around the globe for fans to dive into. The latest iteration of the long-running franchise includes a vast list of WWE wrestlers and a variety of modes to try out. Yet, plenty more aren't available at launch, like The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt has been absent from the franchise since his last appearance in WWE 2K20. His surprise return last year to WWE indicated that players might get to reencounter Bray Wyatt in-game. It was leaked earlier this year that he will be a part of the game's roster.

This article lists all the available information regarding when Bray Wyatt will arrive in WWE 2K23.

Everything you need to know about Bray Wyatt's arrival in WWE 2K23

As mentioned, Bray Wyatt is sadly not part of the current crop of playable wrestlers in WWE 2K23. But players will not have to wait long to understand the character. The game will have five post-launch DLC character packs that will add a host of wrestlers.

The #WWE2K23 Season Pass is packed with current WWE Superstars and legends, like Bray Wyatt, the Steiner Brothers & so much more!

Bray Wyatt will go with the fourth DLC in the planned roadmap, Revel with Wyatt Pack. The release date for the said DLC is July 19, 2023. The other characters that will be part of the Revel with Wyatt Pack are:

Zeus

Valhalla

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

Bray Wyatt, a third-generation professional wrestler, has held multiple championships in WWe, including the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and the Raw Tag Team Championship. Although he was reportedly set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, recent rumors indicate he suffers from a "physical issue."

For the other four DLCs, their release dates and their contents are as follows:

DLC 1: Steiner Row Pack (April 19)

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

B-Fab (Manager only)

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

DLC 2: Pretty Sweet Pack (May 17)

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

DLC 3: Race to NXT Pack (June 14)

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

DLC 5: Bad News U Pack (August 16)

Eve Torres

Wade Barrett

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer

While all five DLC packs will be available for individual purchase, WWE 2K23 players can also choose to get the game's Season Pass, which is set to feature all of them. The Season Pass also includes access to all base-game WWE Legends and the MyRISE Mega-Boost.

