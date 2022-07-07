When is the Diablo Immortal season 2 Bloodsworn Battle Pass going to end?

The Diablo Immortal season 2 patch is the first major update the RPG received since its launch earlier in June. It was one of the most anticipated updates for the game, as players were quite curious about the new Battle Pass that Blizzard has sought to introduce with the new season.

The season 2 Battle Pass, themed around the Bloodsworn, devotees of the Countess, will be going live at 3:00 am server time along with the new season. It will have 40 tiers and ranks that players can unlock and get their hands on rewards like Legendary Gems, Crest Hilts, and more.

However, those who wish to make the most of the pass will be eligible to buy two separate versions: the Empowered Battle Pass and the Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The Diablo Immortal season 2 Battle Pass will run for under a month and will end on August 4, 2022, at 3:00 am server time. Hence, players will have limited time to get their hands on all the rewards that the season 2 Battle Pass will have to offer.

Diablo Immortal season 2 brings a new Battle Pass, raid boss, and weekend event

As mentioned, the Diablo Immortal 2 Battle Pass will allow players to buy two premium versions that will allow them to get their hands on a lot of additional loot.

With the Empowered Battle Pass, adventurers can obtain every reward that the free and standard Battle Pass offers, along with additional loot such as the Bloodsworn Weapon cosmetic and the thorn-covered Bloodsworn Armor cosmetic. These skins are premium rewards that players will be able to unlock once they reach level 40 in the pass progression.

On the other hand, the Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass will have everything included, from the standard battle pass to the Empowered one. It will also allow players to obtain the Bloodsworn Avatar Frame and Bloodsworn Portal cosmetics. Moreover, purchasing the Collector’s version will give players a straight-up ten-rank boost as soon as they buy it.

Apart from the new Battle Pass, Diablo Immortal adventurers will also be able to try out the new Vitaath the Shivering Death raid fight. She will be dropping a lot of great loot for players upon completion, and to start the quest, fans will be required to make their way to Rayek’s Helliquary in Westmarch, where they can form a party to take her on and stop her “ice age of terror.”

Additionally, the Hungering Moon weekend event will start a few days later and kick off on July 15, 2022, at 03:00 am server time. Here, players will be able to exchange all of their accumulated Blessings for random rewards as well as the Moon’s favor. The event will end on July 18, 2022, at 3:00 am. However, it’s not yet known if it will be a repeating event.

