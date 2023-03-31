When does the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream begin?

Genshin Impact's 3.6 version update livestream is going to take place on March 31, 2023. Players across the world are eagerly waiting for the event so they can get more information about everything included in the patch. The 3.6 version update will bring new characters, map updates, events, and much more. Here is a comprehensive list of the commencement times for the livestream in every major region, accompanied by a countdown.

Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream will begin at 8 am ET

The Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream will take place on March 31, 2023, at 8 am ET (UTC - 4). Here are the corresponding times in every other major region:

UTC Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

- March 31 at 12:00 pm CEST - March 31 at 2:00 pm

- March 31 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

March 31 at 12:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - March 31 at 11:00 pm

- March 31 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time - March 31 at 10:00 pm

- March 31 at 10:00 pm Central European Time - March 31 at 1:00 pm

- March 31 at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time - March 31 at 5:30 pm

- March 31 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - March 31 at 4:00 am

- March 31 at 4:00 am Western European Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

The livestream is only a few hours away, and it will be available for viewing on the official Twitch channel of Genshin Impact. Sometimes, the event is delayed for a few minutes on account of technical issues, but the developers usually provide an update on the same.

The developers will provide three redeem codes to players during the event, which can be availed for 300 Primogems and a few other rewards. This may be very useful for players who don't want to spend real money on the top-tier units that are being released with version 3.6. However, the codes remain valid for only 12 hours in total, so it is important to redeem them as soon as possible.

The special program will also find its way to YouTube on March 31 itself, but an hour later. It will be broadcast on the official Genshin Impact channel at 9 am ET.

