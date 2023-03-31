The Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program is coming out soon. Travelers interested in checking out this livestream may wish to check out the following information shown below. HoYoverse has officially revealed that this Special Program will broadcast on Twitch and YouTube on March 31, 2023. That's coming out very soon, so some players may want to know the specific time relevant to their time zone.

This livestream will air at 8 am (UTC-4) on Twitch and 9 am (UTC-4) on YouTube. Time conversions and the countdown will primarily focus on the Twitch broadcast since it's the earlier one. Just keep in mind that the YouTube version comes out an hour later.

Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream information (Special Program date, time, countdown, and more)

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



The official Genshin Impact Twitter account posted the Special Program announcement. It contains all the relevant information Travelers may wish to see, including a link to the Twitch broadcast. Here are the important details:

Release date: March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Twitch time: 8 am (UTC-4)

8 am (UTC-4) YouTube time: 9 am (UTC-4)

Some players might wish to see a countdown for this broadcast. In that case, the following section will feature one for the Twitch livestream.

Countdown to the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream

The above countdown is relevant for all time zones. It specifically counts down to 8 am (UTC-4), and readers can see how many hours, minutes, and seconds are left. There isn't much time between now and the Special Program's launch.

Some Travelers may prefer to see a list of various time zones and how they correspond with 8 am (UTC-4). After all, not everybody wants to manually calculate their time based on what's shown in the above countdown.

Time zone conversions

Some players may appreciate the following time zone conversions (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of American times regarding when the Twitch broadcast for Genshin Impact 3.6 will air:

Hawaii-Aleutian Daylight Time: 3 am

3 am Alaska Daylight Time: 4 am

4 am Pacific Daylight Time: 5 am

5 am Mountain Daylight Time: 6 am

6 am Central Daylight Time: 7 am

7 am Eastern Daylight Time: 8 am

Similarly, here are the European times:

Western European Summer Time: 1 pm

1 pm Central European Summer Time: 2 pm

2 pm Eastern European Summer Time: 3 pm

Some Asian time zones that may be relevant to some readers:

India Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time: 9 pm

Finally, here are some Oceanic times:

Australian Western Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: 8:45 pm

8:45 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 11 pm

11 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1 am

That's it for the relevant time conversions.

Special Program expectations

The Redeem Codes will expire in one day (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the main things to expect from the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream:

Three Redeem Codes for 300 Primogems in total

Baizhu showcase

Kaveh showcase

Rerun confirmations (possibly Nahida, Nilou, and Ganyu)

Nymph's Dream and Vourukasha's Glow artifact sets

New events

TCG changes

There is plenty to look forward to at 8 am (UTC-4) on March 31, 2023. Remember to set your alarms if you wish to see the Special Program as it airs.

