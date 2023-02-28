When does the Genshin Impact server maintenance start and end?

The Genshin Impact version update 3.5 will be released on March 1, 2023, at 11 AM (UTC+8). The maintenance will last for around five hours approximately, and the time at which it begins and ends for every major region will be different.

The upcoming version update in Genshin Impact will introduce Dehya, a character long-awaited by players, as well as a new Archon Quest featuring the return of Dainsleif with fresh mysteries. The Archon Quest will provide valuable insights into the game's primary storyline.

To ensure players are prepared, the start and end times of the server maintenance for version 3.5 update across all major time zones have been detailed in this article.

Full details regarding the maintenance time for Genshin Impact version 3.5

The start and end times of the maintenance are as follows:

PST, UTC -7: February 28 from 3 pm to 8 pm

MST, UTC -6: February 28 from 4 pm to 9 pm

CST, UTC -5: February 28 from 5 pm to 10 pm

EST, UTC -4: February 28 from 6 pm to 11 pm

BST, UTC +1: February 28 from 11 pm to 4 am

CEST, UTC +2: March 1 from 12 am to 5 am

MSK, UTC +3: March 1 from 1 am to 6 am

IST, UTC +5:30: March 1 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: March 1 from 6 am to 11 am

JST, UTC +9: March 1 from 7 am to 12 pm

AEST, UTC +10: March 1 from 8 am to 1 pm

NZST, UTC +12: March 1 from 10 am to 3 pm

It is important to note that if there is any delay, the developers will inform players in advance. Once the maintenance is finished, you will need to download the update to begin playing the game.

Players also have the option to pre-install the new update beforehand to reduce the amount of time Genshin Impact takes to become playable once it goes live. After the update is live, they will gain access to new characters Dehya and Cyno, as well as weapon banners.

The free Intertwined Fates that are rewarded for completing all Archon Quests up to version 3.5 in Genshin Impact will likely be available immediately. Similarly, the brand-new Archon Quest will also be accessible as soon as the servers go live.

