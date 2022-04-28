When are Lost Ark servers coming back online (April 28)? Approximate downtime, patch update, and more

Lost Ark servers have been temporarily taken down today, April 28, 2022, for the MMO’s weekly update, which will bring in a brand new patch.

Today’s changes will be a rather big one, and the servers will remain offline from 12 am PT /7 am UTC /9 am CEST.

According to the official Lost Ark website, the servers will remain down for approximately five hours. Hence, the servers are expected to go online at 5 am PT/12.30 pm UTC/2 pm CEST.

However, it can extend beyond that, depending on how well the update shipping goes. Players may have to wait a bit longer before they are able to log into the game.

The April 28 update has a lot in store for fans of the MMO. There will be a lot to look forward to once the update officially drops and the servers go online.

Changes will be making their way to the Express Mission Event and Guardian Raid Event. Additional features will be added to them this time around.

All updates In Lost Ark’s April 28 patch

Lost Ark has a lot of new features making their way in today’s patch update. As mentioned earlier, the majority of the changes will be hitting the Express Mission Event and the Guardian Raid Event.

Smilegate will be adding a feature that will allow players to change their Express Mission Event character only if the T1 and T2 honing benefits from the event were not previously used.

Additionally, they will also be making it so that only characters that are level 50 and have an item level below 1100 will be designated as Express Mission Event Characters.

For the Guardian Raid Event, Lost Ark will be extending the casual mode to May 19, 2022, to support adventurer progression ahead of the extensive content that will be making its way in May.

Gem Chests are also being removed from the event in order to combat excess bot farming. The following list of items will be added to the weekly reward pool:

Legendary - Rare Card Pack (3)

Regulus’ Light Currency Chest (1)

Uncommon Class Engraving Chest (10)

Uncommon Combat Engraving Chest (10)

Rare Class Engraving Chest (10)

Rare Combat Engraving Chest (10)

Epic Class Engraving Chest (10)

Epic Combat Engraving Chest (10)

Apart from the changes to the two events, additional fixes will also be introduced to the MMO.

Gold rewards from early World and Stronghold quests will be replaced with new rewards to combat bot farming. Xereon’s dialog will also be updated during the Temporary Alliance quest in South Vern.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh