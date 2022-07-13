When does the maintenance start and end in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact 2.8 is just a few hours away as the community awaits a brand new location, character reruns, and events. As few might have guessed, HoYoverse plans for this year's biggest release with Sumeru in the next update. So similar to last year, the fan-favorite Golden Apple Archipelago will be featured again before a new nation becomes live.

The v2.8 in Genshin Impact is called "Summer Fantasia," with the usual 5-hour maintenance before the update goes live. The first half of the update will feature Kaedehara Kazuha and Klee, with the second half featuring Yoimiya. Players can expect the update maintenance to start between 6:00 PM ET to 11:00 PM ET.

Maintenance downtime for Genshin Impact 2.8 in all major regions (July 13)

The upcoming content in Genshin Impact v2.8 includes the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago for summer, alongside numerous rerun banners and events. Typically, this will be one of the biggest patches from HoYoverse after the introduction of Chasm. Players can also expect two new skins for two of their favorite characters.

The 5-star Claymore wielder, Diluc, will get his skin called Read Dead of Night. This particular skin will be available for purchase from the start of 2.8. Fischl's skin, Ein Immernachtstraum, will be available for free via event currencies in the same update.

Similar to the previous updates, HoYoverse will be taking down the Genshin Impact official servers to hold maintenance. The expected downtime is five hours, from 6:00 PM ET to 11:00 PM ET. The times for all major regions are as follows:

India: 3:30 AM to 8:30 AM (July 13)

Philipines: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (July 13).

China: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (July 13).

UK: 11:00 PM (July 12) to 4:00 AM (July 13).

Japan: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM (July 13).

Korea: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM (July 13).

As mentioned, version 2.8 is the final patch before the major update alongside the Sumeru storyline. Players can pre-install the files before the update goes live, reducing the extraction and installation time after the version rolls out.

To pre-install, players on PC can start the launcher and look for the "Game Pre-Installation" option beside the "Launch" button. For mobile, players need to launch the game and look for the "pre-install resource" option on the bottom-left of their screen.

The overall size of the update is 6 to 12 GB. Deleting unneeded voice packs might help in reducing the overall size after installation.

