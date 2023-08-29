When is Nexus Blitz expected to return in League of Legends

League of Legends players have reason to celebrate as Riot's developer's video spills the beans on the latest happenings. The forthcoming changes to the title are exciting and include everything from item adjustments to the revival of Arena mode and the highly-awaited return of Nexus Blitz. Additionally, the game's ranking system will also be getting a makeover.

Senior developer Riot Brightmoon has confirmed the return of Nexus Blitz, which is set to occur in late 2023. The game mode was last seen in 2018, followed by a 2020 iteration. Shedding light on the matter, he asserted,

"Now, we know this has been a long time coming, especially because we promised you'd see Nexus Blitz in 2022, and we did not deliver on that."

This piece will explore all the details about Nexus Blitz's return to League of Legends and expected changes.

Nexus Blitz is set to return to League of Legends after three years

Fans are buzzing about Nexus Blitz's return despite the recent popularity of 2v2v2v2 Arena mode. The experimental and temporary game mode was initially launched in July 2018, only to resurface again in June 2020 with fresh visuals and various upgrades.

Riot had promised to bring it back for a limited run in 2022, but it ultimately fell through, much to fans' disappointment.

Riot Brightmoon has officially revealed that Nexus Blitz is returning to League of Legends in October 2023 for a five-week run. Regarding the gameplay changes, he asserted,

"The gameplay is as you remember it, though, with a few tweaks to account for changes since its last appearance, like the updated jungle items."

Thus, Nexus Blitz's gameplay will be primarily unaltered, although we might see some changes to jungle items as core LoL items are quite different now from 2020's edition.

For those unaware of its gameplay, a 5v5 battle occurs in a Nexus Blitz featuring capricious events, where players compete for power spikes. Subsequently, as the clock hits 18 minutes, the opposing Nexuses prepare for their showdown, and only the survivor claims the victory.