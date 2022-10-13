When will Cookie Run: OvenSmash be released?

While rumors of the next addition to the Cookie Run: Kingdom universe being fully revealed at TwitchCon didn't pan out, the developers did showcase a gameplay teaser and unveiled the official website for their upcoming PC title, Cookie Run: OvenSmash.

This will be Devsister’s very first PC title, and will be made available on Steam. Many questions arise for existing Cookie Run fans, and this article includes everything that we know about the upcoming game.

Will Cookie Run: OvenSmash arrive this Christmas?

The biggest question on the mind of Cookie Run: Kingdom fans, given that CRK is a mobile game, is whether the developers will allow for crossplay between the mobile and PC versions of OvenSmash.

As per the developer's presentation at DevPlay last year, crossplay will be enabled for all their PC titles, with the caveat that mobile versions of other games might be released after their PC counterparts. They had a similar response to this query at TwitchCon as well.

The brand new OvenSmash website lists four different game modes, which are explained in detail below:

Domination: Defeat the enemy Cookies and "dominate" the selected area in order to gain Star Jelly Points. The team with the most points at the end of the match wins.

Water Star: 5v5 Gameplay: Defeat Enemy Cookies within the time limit to gain Star Jellies. Survival is key here as getting knocked down will result in all Star Jellies being revoked.

Battle Royale: Conventional BR gameplay, with the map shrinking with time and the last surviving team/player being the winner. Two maps will be available at release, Tiramisu Cake Hill and Strawberry Milk Sea.

Treasure Hunting: 10v10 Scavenger Hunt. Go through the massive map to find the treasures within the time frame, while battling monsters and completing quests.

Ever since, Devsisters have revealed their crop of upcoming games, fans have been comparing OvenSmash to the popular Nintendo Switch game Super Smash Bros. While the games do have certain similarities, it's far too early to say if it's a "sweet Smash Bros spin-off" as many on Reddit are claiming it to be.

Furthermore, 3D Models of several Cookies are also available on the OvenSmash website, with more to arrive soon. Interested readers can head over to the website to check out the models of GingerBrave, Blackberry, Devil, Milk, and the OvenSmash exclusive, GingerBright.

While no definitive release date is available as of yet, developers have confirmed that the game will be launched before March 2023, with several reports pointing to a Christmas 2022 or early January 2023 launch.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

