When will the Elden Ring servers come back online? (June 13)

Elden Ring has been one of the biggest releases in the world of video games in 2022. The latest soulslike release of FromSoftware has both single and multiplayer content to appease all types of fans. However, the game servers will go down due to routine maintenance work, and players must be aware of when the servers will be back online.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING

It is expected to last about 3 hours for all platforms and will include an update to version 1.05.



Maintenance will begin at 11:00 PM PDT | 08:00 CEST | 15:00 JST.



Thank you for your patience. Online servers for #ELDENRING will undergo maintenance today, June 13, 2022.It is expected to last about 3 hours for all platforms and will include an update to version 1.05.Maintenance will begin at 11:00 PM PDT | 08:00 CEST | 15:00 JST.Thank you for your patience. Online servers for #ELDENRING will undergo maintenance today, June 13, 2022. It is expected to last about 3 hours for all platforms and will include an update to version 1.05.Maintenance will begin at 11:00 PM PDT | 08:00 CEST | 15:00 JST. Thank you for your patience.

Elden Ring has been a major hit as players and critics have loved the game alike. The content offered has been a big success as fans have felt that the recent title pays the perfect tribute to other games in the genre. The multiplayer part allows players to go against each other and vie for runes which can be used differently. Also, with the servers going down, knowing when they will be back up will allow players to jump right back into the game.

FromSoftware has informed about when the Elden Ring servers will approximately be back online

The recent maintenance work will see patch 1.05 available to all the Elden Ring players. This is the first major patch since patch 1.04 in April, and players can expect a handful of changes. FromSoftware is yet to mention the official patch notes, and players will have access to them once the update is complete.

While FromSoftware hasn't directly added the end time of the update, it has been announced that the maintenance work will require three hours. If one's to calculate based on the starting times, these are the approximate times when the update would end:

2:00 AM PDT

6:00 PM JST

11;00 AM CEST

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING Patch notes for #ELDENRING version 1.05 will be made available after the maintenance. Patch notes for #ELDENRING version 1.05 will be made available after the maintenance.

It should be noted that these are approximate times, and the actual times could vary based on the work rate of FromSoftware.

The upcoming content of the patch are unknown, so Elden Ring players will have to wait till the patch notes are released. However, among other things, players can expect a continuation of bug fixes.

As good as the game has been, it has had its fair share of bugs. Some have been minor, while others have been more problematic. Since the game's release in February, FromSoftware has solved much of it. Players can also expect more changes to the content and overall balance to make the gameplay more sustainable.

Once the maintenance work is complete, players can download patch 1.05 and jump right back into the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far