When will Mei be enabled and make a return to Overwatch 2?

Earlier today, Blizzard announced that they would be disabling Mei from the Overwatch 2 roster due to a bug that was acting as an exploit for her and the rest of her team.

The issue was with her Ice Wall ability, which allowed others to gain access to areas that they would not have been able to reach under normal circumstances. Hence, the developers have decided to disable her and take her off the roster temporarily.

Mei will return to the Overwatch 2 roster on November 15, 2022, along with the new patch update that is expected to bring in a fair number of hero changes, including nerfs to Zarya, Genji, D.Va, and more.

When talking about the exploit, the developers stated the following:

“We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allowed heroes to reach unintended locations when used with their abilities. We are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in our next upcoming patch which is set for November 15. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

Blizzard is taking competitive integrity seriously in Overwatch 2

This is not the first time that a Hero is getting disabled for a significantly long period of time in Overwatch 2. Before Mei, Bastion was on the receiving end of some tweaks after it was discovered that he was creating errors and exploits in the game. This forced the developers to disable him from the hero roster for more than a week.

Mei will now be disabled for what seems like more than two whole weeks, and her changes will be dropping with the new patch update that is scheduled for mid-November.

In their statement, Blizzard also emphasized their commitment to preserving competitive integrity in Overwatch 2:

“As a reminder, our Blizzard In-Game Code of Conduct 39 specifies that exploiting in-game bugs to gain an unfair advantage is considered cheating and should be reported using our reporting tool in-game 38. Thank you for helping us keep a fun and fair experience for all players.”

Overwatch 2 has had severe issues with performance since the very first day of its launch. From crashes to system errors and bugs, there have been a great many problems that players have had to deal with. Some bugs and errors seem to have persisted a month after the game's launch, but hopefully, Blizzard will be able to solve them in future patches.

