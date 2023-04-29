"Where are these numbers coming from?" - Kai Cenat calls out creators spreading rumors about his Twitch earnings

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat used his live stream to address creators and online reporters who he claims spread false information about his Twitch earnings. Following his recent ban from the platform, rumors began circulating on Twitch that the streaming site earned $10-15 million from him during his subathon in February and March, while Kai only made $2 million.

Kai observed and promptly corrected these rumors, calling out those responsible for spreading them and directly questioning their information sources. He remarked:

"Where are these numbers coming from?"

DramaAlert @DramaAlert Kai Cenat is upset that people are making up numbers about earnings. #DramaAlert Kai Cenat is upset that people are making up numbers about earnings. #DramaAlert https://t.co/j8hCF4s2GP

Kai Cenat calls out individuals for spreading misinformation

Recently, rumors circulated that Kai earned only $2 million compared to Twitch's $10-15 million during his subathon, but he was unable to address them since he was banned at the time. However, he finally spoke about the numbers.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Twitch allegedly made $10-$15 Million when Kai Cenat live streamed everyday in the month of February… while he reportedly made $2 Million Twitch allegedly made $10-$15 Million when Kai Cenat live streamed everyday in the month of February… while he reportedly made $2 Million 👀💰 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/f18UOXEeDJ

During his recent live stream, Kai Cenat publicly called out three individuals — Akademiks, NoJumper, and SayCheese — for allegedly spreading misinformation about him and Twitch. He said:

"Yo, Akademiks, NoJumper...I only see Akademiks, SayCheese, NoJumper, I seen y'all three. You here talking about some, 'Twitch made 15-20 million dollars on Kai Cenat, and kai only brought about 2 million back to the..."

Continuing his rant, he said:

"Bro, where are y'all getting these numbers from? Bro, where are these numbers coming from? Because now it's a narrative that I'm just a Black man who's getting used for millions and millions of dollars."

He also pointed out that being a Black man did not justify falsely portraying him as a victim and emphasized that he is a "brilliant" individual regardless of his race.

How much did Kai Cenat earn during his subathon?

Kai Cenat's most recent subathon lasted for a remarkable 31 days and set a historic record for the highest number of subscribers. During the event, he reached a peak of 306K subscribers, surpassing the previous record of 286K, set by Ludwig in 2021, by approximately 20K subscribers.

Twitch streamers typically earn around $2.50 from a $4.99 subscription, as they receive a 50% revenue share from Twitch. However, the exact amount can vary based on various factors.

Assuming that Kai earned the standard 50% revenue share from subscriptions, and considering the approximate earnings per subscription of $2.50, he could have potentially earned around $383,000 per month from his peak of 306K subscribers during his subathon.

However, this is a rough estimate, and his actual earnings could vary based on his specific partnership agreement with Twitch and other factors.

