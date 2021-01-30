Where and how to ride the Steamy Stacks in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5's week nine challenges are live, and one of them requires players to ride the Steamy Stacks to earn 20,000 XP.

Completing this quest should be rather easy for players. Players can easily execute a direct landing from the Battle Bus.

As the name suggests, players will need to head over to Steamy Stacks to complete this quest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Steamy Stacks is located towards the northeastern region of Fortnite's map.

This quest presents players with an interesting objective and awards them with a hefty sum of 20,000 XP. This XP further helps the player to climb levels in the battle pass to unlock exclusive in-game rewards.

Steamy Stacks in Fortnite

Riding the Steamy Stacks in Fortnite presents itself as the sixth quest from the week nine challenges. However, players can complete this challenge within minutes of joining a match. To complete this quest in Fortnite, players need to follow a series of steps.

The player will need to find a match in Fortnite.

Once in the match, the player needs to time their jump in such a manner that they can drop down directly into the Steamy Stacks.

As the player gets close to the the ground, they will see two massive smokey stack-like structures.

Once the player has landed next to one of these stacks, they can enter either one of the stacks.

Once inside, the player will start flying upwards. Players need to direct their upward motion and fly out of the opening at the top. Doing this will render the challenge complete and reward the player with 20,000 XP.

Following all of these steps will result in players completing the sixth challenge from Fortnite Season 5's ninth week. Players can additionally check out the list of all the challenges presented in week nine here.

Completing all the challenges presented in week nine will reward players with more than 250,000 XP towards their Battle Pass progression in Fortnite.