Who is AnnoyingTV? Twitch streamer goes viral after allegedly getting robbed by person armed with a gun

On October 8, 2023, Twitch streamer Mario "AnnoyingTV" went viral on social media after allegedly being robbed by a person armed with a gun. For context, AnnoyingTV broadcasts on Twitch under the moniker, Annoying. He is primarily a Fortnite and Just Chatting content creator, having played the Epic Games-developed battle royale for over 2,000 hours on his channel.

Mario created his channel in 2015 and has been regularly broadcasting since then. At the time of writing, the partnered Twitch streamer boasted 703,327 followers and averaged over 2.6k viewers per stream. AnnoyingTV is followed by several well-known internet personalities, including Kai Cenat, Josh "YourRAGE," Fanum, Din "Agent00," and Cody "Clix."

Earlier today, the 26-year-old hosted an IRL stream in Toronto, Canada, and a clip from the broadcast has since gone viral. In it, AnnoyingTV was talking with his friends when a person in a hoodie seemingly robbed them while bolstering a gun.

Following the incident, the livestream faded to black. Here's what an individual was heard saying in the video:

"Drive, drive! Close it, close it, close it! Close the door, bro! Close the door! Close the f**king door!"

"Livestreaming IRL makes you an easy target" - Netizens chime in on Twitch streamer AnnoyingTV getting allegedly robbed by an armed person

Clips from the IRL livestream were the talk of the town on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit user @FearedBuck's post featuring the Twitch streamer's clip has received over 545k views and 4k likes:

Several fans were shocked by what happened in the clip and commented:

One community member pleaded with the Twitch streamer to get security:

Another X user, @scubaryan_, shared a couple of screenshots of Instagram stories that were allegedly uploaded by the person who robbed AnnoyingTV. One of them was captioned:

"If y'all want this back, you better drop a 100 plus like Drama!"

Another Instagram Story said:

"You want it? 100 plus like Drama..."

Meanwhile, a conversation thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit elicited over 51 comments, with one Redditor expressing concern about AnnoyingTV's well-being:

Reddit user u/KamikazeMack provided some additional details about what happened during AnnoyingTV's broadcast:

Another viewer commented that broadcasting oneself in public makes one an "easy target." They added:

"I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often. Livestreaming IRL makes you an easy target. Of course, at the same time, they are live so the crime is public, but thieves will get smarter. Also, unhinged people are basically unstoppable. On a lighter note, bodyguard position demand probably going up."

In addition to Twitch, AnnoyingTV has a sizeable following on YouTube. His primary channel currently has over 531k subscribers, and he uploads content that includes his IRL streams, as well as NBA 2K gameplay.