Who is Chandler Hallow? MrBeast crew member goes viral after asking people to "prayer DM" him

Following Chris Tyson, another member of MrBeast’s team has made headlines - Chandler Hallow. The latter is best known for his frequent collaborations and on-screen appearances on Jimmy "MrBeast's" channel. He has been a part of MrBeast's videos since 2018, making him one of the team's original members. A recent tweet by him has gone viral, where he makes a heartwarming gesture of offering to pray for his fans and the online community at large.
The act follows the YouTuber's recent baptism, which he confirmed on his Instagram story earlier this month (April). His tweet read:
Chandler Hallow's reaches out to people in need, community responds
Chandler Hallow's decision to embrace Christianity has been warmly received by his fans, with many expressing their appreciation for him choosing his own path. News of his induction to Christianity sparked a positive conversation and encouraged others to explore their own spiritual journeys.
In a recent tweet, the YouTuber expressed his desire to pray for his fans. Offering prayers is often an act of communicating with God, expressing gratitude, seeking guidance, and making requests or petitions.
Chandler's recent tweet offering to pray for his fans has garnered a significant response, with many individuals flocking to the tweet, requesting him to do so for themselves and their loved ones. Here are some notable reactions:
Despite Chandler's act of praying for his fans, some individuals took the opportunity to throw shade at another member of the MrBeast crew, Chris Tyson:
For those unaware, Chris Tyson recently announced that they are taking Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).
How long has Chandler Hallow been with MrBeast?
As previously mentioned, Chandler has been a prominent member of MrBeast's channel since 2018. He first appeared in a video titled "We Are Better Than Dude Perfect." Despite being a member of the crew, Chandler has also actively participated in many challenges himself, even winning a few.
Some of his most notable challenge participation include "Last To Leave Circle Wins," "Last To Remove Hand, Gets Lamborghini Challenge," "Last To Leave Slime Pit Wins $20,000," "Last To Take Hand Off House Keeps It!," "Make This Video The Most Liked Video On YouTube" and "I Spent 24 Hours Straight In Insane Asylum," among others.
Chandler Hallow also has a YouTube channel with over 60K subscribers, although he is not an active uploader. His most recent upload was over a year ago, in 2022.
