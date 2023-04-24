Who is Chandler Hallow? MrBeast crew member goes viral after asking people to "prayer DM" him

Following Chris Tyson, another member of MrBeast’s team has made headlines - Chandler Hallow. The latter is best known for his frequent collaborations and on-screen appearances on Jimmy "MrBeast's" channel. He has been a part of MrBeast's videos since 2018, making him one of the team's original members. A recent tweet by him has gone viral, where he makes a heartwarming gesture of offering to pray for his fans and the online community at large.

The act follows the YouTuber's recent baptism, which he confirmed on his Instagram story earlier this month (April). His tweet read:

Chandler Hallow @ChandlerHallow I would not be where I am today if people didn’t pray for me… if you would like prayer DM me or tweet me back and I will pray for you! I would not be where I am today if people didn’t pray for me… if you would like prayer DM me or tweet me back and I will pray for you!

Chandler Hallow's reaches out to people in need, community responds

Chandler Hallow's decision to embrace Christianity has been warmly received by his fans, with many expressing their appreciation for him choosing his own path. News of his induction to Christianity sparked a positive conversation and encouraged others to explore their own spiritual journeys.

In a recent tweet, the YouTuber expressed his desire to pray for his fans. Offering prayers is often an act of communicating with God, expressing gratitude, seeking guidance, and making requests or petitions.

Chandler's recent tweet offering to pray for his fans has garnered a significant response, with many individuals flocking to the tweet, requesting him to do so for themselves and their loved ones. Here are some notable reactions:

Fletcher @itsfl3tch3r_ @ChandlerHallow @ChandlerHallow , I’m so proud for you for you getting baptize man, such a blessing. Hope to see you in the future @ChandlerHallow @ChandlerHallow , I’m so proud for you for you getting baptize man, such a blessing. Hope to see you in the future

Colby Mac @themacs_colby @ChandlerHallow We’re super proud of your brother. Keep doing amazing things! Your an encouragement. @ChandlerHallow We’re super proud of your brother. Keep doing amazing things! Your an encouragement.

Jose Emmanuel Ramos @Youchiha_ @ChandlerHallow We love you Chandler GOD BLESS YOU. We know that It won't be easy but Jesus already won. IT IS WRITTEN @ChandlerHallow We love you Chandler GOD BLESS YOU. We know that It won't be easy but Jesus already won. IT IS WRITTEN ❤️

➵🅡🅘🅩🅩🅐❥ ␌† @XxRiizzaxX @ChandlerHallow Yes pls pray for my family we are having a very difficult year and to top it all off my dog went missing Feb18th and he is still missing just when I thought everything bad that could happen already did then I had to lose my dog too please pray that things get better for my fam @ChandlerHallow Yes pls pray for my family we are having a very difficult year and to top it all off my dog went missing Feb18th and he is still missing just when I thought everything bad that could happen already did then I had to lose my dog too please pray that things get better for my fam🙏 https://t.co/yYGlebABlA

Joy @joyslattery200 @ChandlerHallow Please pray for temptation for me and college this fall @ChandlerHallow Please pray for temptation for me and college this fall❤️

josh @luiru @ChandlerHallow i would appreciate some prayer. life has been wild, my dad passed away during covid. and life has been tuff since then. i know God has everything under control but prayer to keep me strong and going will be so appreciated. especially coming from someone i admire like you.. @ChandlerHallow i would appreciate some prayer. life has been wild, my dad passed away during covid. and life has been tuff since then. i know God has everything under control but prayer to keep me strong and going will be so appreciated. especially coming from someone i admire like you..

wooshie @Ashauntamarie @ChandlerHallow Could you pray for my for my friend her mother is in the hospital @ChandlerHallow Could you pray for my for my friend her mother is in the hospital

RoboPsycho @robo_psycho @ChandlerHallow Chandler, I do not need any prayers from you. But I want you to know you're a wonderful, kind and loving soul. Your wife and you seem wonderful together just off the wedding photos and I hope you know you guys deserve everything you have and so soo much more. You're amazing!! :) @ChandlerHallow Chandler, I do not need any prayers from you. But I want you to know you're a wonderful, kind and loving soul. Your wife and you seem wonderful together just off the wedding photos and I hope you know you guys deserve everything you have and so soo much more. You're amazing!! :)

Despite Chandler's act of praying for his fans, some individuals took the opportunity to throw shade at another member of the MrBeast crew, Chris Tyson:

Chris is advocating for child mutilation, while Chandler just got baptized…



Which way modern man? Chris Tyson on the left and Chandler Hallow on the right. These are the two most well known guys from the Mr Beast YouTube channel, other than Mr Beast (Jimmy Donaldson) himself.Chris is advocating for child mutilation, while Chandler just got baptized…Which way modern man? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Chris Tyson on the left and Chandler Hallow on the right. These are the two most well known guys from the Mr Beast YouTube channel, other than Mr Beast (Jimmy Donaldson) himself.Chris is advocating for child mutilation, while Chandler just got baptized…Which way modern man? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/fhrHklbeKk

Newdawn Chineme @NewdawnChineme #MrBeast @ChandlerHallow is over here giving his life to God, while @chris is giving his life away too, but to the DEVIL. This is very heartbreaking to see what Chris has become. I hope he finds his way out of this soon, we love you Chris and we want the old you back. #chris @ChandlerHallow is over here giving his life to God, while @chris is giving his life away too, but to the DEVIL. This is very heartbreaking to see what Chris has become. I hope he finds his way out of this soon, we love you Chris and we want the old you back. #chris #MrBeast https://t.co/JzcyvNuoX8

JoelOnARoll🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @joelonaroll @ChandlerHallow I’d suggest praying for Chris, that he comes back from the abhorrent choices he has made @ChandlerHallow I’d suggest praying for Chris, that he comes back from the abhorrent choices he has made

For those unaware, Chris Tyson recently announced that they are taking Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

How long has Chandler Hallow been with MrBeast?

As previously mentioned, Chandler has been a prominent member of MrBeast's channel since 2018. He first appeared in a video titled "We Are Better Than Dude Perfect." Despite being a member of the crew, Chandler has also actively participated in many challenges himself, even winning a few.

Some of his most notable challenge participation include "Last To Leave Circle Wins," "Last To Remove Hand, Gets Lamborghini Challenge," "Last To Leave Slime Pit Wins $20,000," "Last To Take Hand Off House Keeps It!," "Make This Video The Most Liked Video On YouTube" and "I Spent 24 Hours Straight In Insane Asylum," among others.

Chandler Hallow also has a YouTube channel with over 60K subscribers, although he is not an active uploader. His most recent upload was over a year ago, in 2022.

