Who is Courtney Baker-Richardson? Professional footballer injures himself playing Xbox games

Courtney Baker-Richardson, a 26-year-old professional footballer from England, hit the headlines after innocuously getting injured while playing Xbox.

It is no secret that playing football on a professional level can bring about a lot of injuries. Many people suffer from various muscle-related spasms, swellings, and tears. However, Courtney has seemingly hurt his leg while playing games on his console.

It was revealed that the striker, who plays for Crewe Alexandra, managed to hurt his leg after dropping onto the sofa. It should also be noted that Courtney Baker-Richardson has had recurring injuries to his leg. Regardless of the strange nature of the accident, it remains an unfortunate one for the League 2 (the 4th tier of the English Professional League) side.

Courtney Baker-Richardson and his strange injury

Courtney Baker-Richardson has suffered an Xbox-related injury (Image via Sportskeeda)

Getting injured while playing Xbox is a peculiar occurrence - one that Crewe Alexandra's Courtney Baker-Richardson has managed to pull off. The striker has had a decent start to the season after scoring seven goals in the first 12 matches (all competitions).

Losing him in an accident is certainly a blow for the manager. Regarding the injury, gaffer Alex Morris, said:

"He did it in an innocuous way, which is about right for us with injuries at the moment..."

He further continued:

"He did it playing on his Xbox. Dropped his leg on the sofa and tweaked it."

Alex Morris also revealed that Courtney has had recurring problems with that particular part of his body. He further added:

"It's an area of his body where he's had issues before. There's nothing we can do about it, but he's having treatment and hopefully it settles down."

Fans react to Courtney's injury

Fans have already shared a host of memes and trolls regarding the strange injury incurred by the EFL League 2 player. Observing the unbelievable nature of the incident, Twitter users posted these:

Mike @iOFtheBEHOLD3R @IGN Just like Dustin Penner from the NHL injured himself "eating a stack of pancakes". This is the least embarrassing story he could think of to hide the truth. @IGN Just like Dustin Penner from the NHL injured himself "eating a stack of pancakes". This is the least embarrassing story he could think of to hide the truth.

Drew @dnob98 @IGN Ok, it’s one thing if it’s a hand injury. But how the hell did he injure his leg @IGN Ok, it’s one thing if it’s a hand injury. But how the hell did he injure his leg

Courtney Baker-Richardson has since then commented on the manager's comments. The 26-year-old took to his Twitter account to state that he was injured due to "carrying" his friends in Warzone. He also comically asked his fans for suggestions for a good gaming massage chair.

The footballer's reply (Image via Twitter/CBR_9)

Have there been other strange injuries?

While being injured on the field is the norm, Courtney's case is not a solitary one. Many footballers in the past have been hurt due to several outlandish reasons.

Former Chelsea F.C. goalkeeper David Beasant "severed" his tendon after trying to catch a jar of salad cream with his leg. Former Aston Villa full-back Alan Wright was injured after over-extending his leg while trying to put his foot on the accelerator.

Former England international David Batty was once injured after being hit by a child riding a tricycle. Ex-Stoke City midfielder Liam Lawrence was reported to have tripped over his pet labrador onto the stairs, causing an ankle injury.

Among the names added to the list of players with freak injuries, none gets bigger than Alessandro Nesta. The Italian legend fractured a tendon on one of his thumbs after playing PlayStation games all night.

