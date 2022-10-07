"He doesn't need to be perfect in the dugout" - Chelsea superstar comments on Graham Potter's way of management 

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has been discussing the managerial qualities that Blues boss Graham Potter possesses.

Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel in the Stamford Bridge dugout on September 8 and has started his tenure with two wins and one draw.

The most recent outing he oversaw as the new Chelsea manager was an impressive 3-0 victory over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on October 5.

Silva played in that game and was, as has been the case on so many occasions, a standout performer for the Blues.

The Brazilian was asked about the type of manager Potter is to play under in west London following the victory over the Rossoneri:

The defender replied (via Fabrizio Romano):

"He's a special guy, a very nice and humble guy,"

Silva continued,

"He doesn't need to be perfect in the dugout, he knows how to manage the players well and he gets to organize the team well with his very human and humble communication".

Aside from the win over Milan, Potter's men beat Crystal Palace last weekend thanks to a last-gasp Conor Gallagher strike.

Prior to that, the Blues drew 1-1 with RB Salzburg in the Champions League on matchday 2.

It is clear that Potter is starting to put his imprint on his Chelsea side with their performances continuing to improve with each passing game.

The Blues are currently fifth in the league having won four of their seven league fixtures.

Next up for Potter's side is home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on October 8.

Silva continues to turn back the years for Chelsea

Silva has been a revelation for the Blues

Potter has one of Europe's most highly regarded central defenders in his side, with Silva still flourishing at the age of 38.

The Brazilian joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2020 and has been a mainstay in the side since.

He has made 91 appearances in all competitions, winning the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Not since the legendary John Terry have the west London side possessed a defender so consistently one of the best centre-backs in the league.

Silva is the vice-captain at Stamford Bridge and the captain of the Brazil national side.

He will lead Selecao into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November and they are one of the favorites to lift the trophy.

The Brazilian has earned 108 international caps for his national side.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes