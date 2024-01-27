Who is GooseIsLoose? Kick streamer goes viral after pranking IShowSpeed by putting metal fork into toaster

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" resurfaced with another one of his online antics, wherein he randomly Discord called fans and obtained their girlfriends' numbers to test their loyalty. Among those involved was a relatively small Kick streamer GooseIsLoose (226 followers), who willingly shared his girlfriend's number as the streamer anonymously called her.

Despite being relatively new to the streaming scene, GooseIsLoose went viral in April 2023. The streamer garnered attention when he staged a video clip in which he pretended to insert a fork into a toaster, followed by feigning electrocution.

Yesterday (January 26), GooseIsLoose pulled a similar prank, where he staged a scene akin to his previous viral act, this time as a prank on IShowSpeed. Watch the clip here:

IShowSpeed tried to flirt with GooseIsLoose's girlfriend, streamer ends up forking a toaster

IShowSpeed caused quite a stir on his stream yesterday with a viral moment. He obtained GooseIsLoose's girlfriend's number and FaceTimed her, engaging in flirtatious conversation and even asking her out on a date, all in an attempt to test her loyalty towards GooseIsLoose.

Upon realizing that the girl was open to the idea of going on a date with him, IShowSpeed promptly revealed that it was all a prank. He disclosed that her boyfriend, GooseIsLoose, had been watching the entire charade unfold:

"You just caught cheating live on stream (turns his camera towards her boyfriend)."

Timestamp: 02:13:02

The girl quickly cut the call, after which an agitated GooseIsLoose exclaimed:

"I'm done with you b*tch! F**k you b*tch! You know what? I'm outta here b*tch. Hold on, I'll be right back... Alexa, play Marvin's Room (Drake's song). I don't care anymore..."

Wearing a latex glove, GooseIsLoose took out a fork and a toaster, then proceeded to repeatedly insert the fork into the machine, pretending to be electrocuted. Although the entire ordeal was staged with special effects, it did manage to shock Darren.

What is the fork-in-a-toaster challenge?

The fork-in-a-toaster challenge has been popular for quite some time. As mentioned earlier, GooseIsLoose participated in it last year. However, recently, a Twitch streamer named Boggles1 has been gaining viral attention after uploading multiple clips of himself inserting a fork into a toaster.

The concept of the challenge is straightforward— you insert a fork into a toaster with the expectation of receiving an electric shock. However, in reality, these streamers and creators have been editing the effects in their videos, creating the illusion of a shock without any actual danger.

Boggles1, in particular, has been performing the challenge on multiple toasters. However, his prank hasn't gone unpunished, as Twitch temporarily banned him for endangering himself.