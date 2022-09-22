Who is kimmikka? Twitch streamer banned on Twitch for having s*x on stream surges in popularity

In an unbelievable turn of events, on August 24, Twitch streamer Kimmikka and her unknown partner were caught fornicating on livestream while responding to chat messages.

As expected, the livestream moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, racking up millions of views before Twitch quickly slammed down the ban hammer for seven days.

Following the steamy incident, Kimmika suddenly witnessed a surge in popularity. On her Instagram handle and TikTok, the streamer has managed to draw hundreds of thousands of followers and views in very little time.

Kimmikka, the Twitch streamer who was caught having s*xual intercourse on live broadcast

Streamers getting banned on Twitch for violating the platform's rules and policies is nothing new. Over the years, we've seen many prominent streamers being banned for showing explicit images/content during their live broadcast that goes against the Amazon-owned platform's nudity and s*xual content policy.

However, Kimmikka's incident took the streaming landscape by storm, with several creators, high-profile streams, fans, and followers chiming in to provide their take on the matter.

Since having her ban lifted from the streaming platform, Kimmikka has changed her username from all her social media handles to ‘kim_mikka_’ and has subsequently managed to grow her online presence significantly. For context, during her August 24, 2022 broadcast, viewers noticed a strange look on her face as she replied to her livechat - promoting intense curiosity in the chat.

Only the 21-year old streamer's face was visible during the stream as she tried to be sneaky about the entire episode, chatting and drinking at the same time. However, her reflection was clearly visible in the background that showed the streamer's partner right behind her and seemingly performing a s*xual act.

At one point in the clip, her partner can also be seen behind her. While no explicit body parts were shown onstream, the expressions gave it all away and the live broadcast was taken down immediately after Twitch caught wind of the questionable behavior.

However, the short duration of her ban evoked tons of questions online, especially considering the fact that Twitch is rather strict with its rules and policies. As per community guidelines of the purple platform, any kind of nudity or s*xually explicit content is strictly prohibited.

Kimmikka was unbanned within a week and her main Twitch channel swifly grew thereafter, with hundreds of viewers flocking to see her return to the platform after the embarrassing moment.

At the time of writing, her Twitch channel has managed to mass a whooping 10.5k followers in no time. Not just her Twitch handle, her Instagram, as well as her TikTok has also slurged in popularity boasting over 22.9k and 120k followers respectively.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far