"Who's that?!" - Zerkaa teases new Sidemen merch collab featuring SpongeBob SquarePants

Sidemen member Josh "Zerkaa" took to his Twitch stream to tease brand new merchandise featuring none other than the popular Nickelodeon cartoon character, SpongeBob SquarePants. In the stream, the 30-year-old was seen donning a black-colored hoodie with a Spongebob graphic. Additionally, the phrase "SDMN XIX" was also displayed on the front of the apparel.

The merch is expected to be released sometime later today (19.10.22). A teaser was also shared on the official Twitter page of Sidemen Clothing. Speaking about the collaboration, Zerkaa playfully pretended to mistakenly leak the new merch by drawing attention to his hoodie. He said:

"Who's that?!"

Sidemen Clothing to collaborate with SpongeBob SquarePantsm, confirms Zerkaa

Zerkaa, who is most noted for his Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V role-play streams on Twitch (beside being a member of the Sidemen), shared a special collab with the popular cartoon character. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most watched animated series on Nickelodeon and is also the fifth longest running animated series in America.

Teasing the new collab, Zerkaa said:

"If you wanna talk about leaks, I mean, I'm sure there's other leaks that could happen. I'm sure there's other leaks could happen (showing his hoodie)...it's just a leak somewhere, I don't know where it is. There's a leak somewhere. I'm just saying guys, I don't really know what it is."

(Timestamp: 00:05:34)

He continued:

"Let's say in the room, I'm not really quite sure where it is. I ain't see anything, did you see anything? I did not see anything. I didn't see anything (holding up the front of his hoodie)."

After pointing at the SpongeBob graphic on the new merch, he said:

"Ooh, who's that? Who's that? Who's that? What's Spongie Bubble doing?...levels to the game"

As stated earlier, the group's official Twitter page also shared a teaser video of their partnership. The collab is expected to be highly sought after, as this is one of the biggest business ventures in their clothing line.

Sidemen Clothing @SidemenClothing Anyone think they know what it is? 🤔 Anyone think they know what it is? 🤔 https://t.co/jECFaLpavl

Fans react to the "leak"

Fans have shared their reaction to the first sneak peek of the SpongeBob SquarePants collab. Most of the reactions were appreciative of the new collection. After seeing the brand new merchandise, Twitter users shared a host of reactions.

Here are some of them:

Side+ @joinsideplus @SidemenClothing This wasn't brought up in the weekly admin meeting @SidemenClothing This wasn't brought up in the weekly admin meeting

ADHD SCORPION @ScorpionChief_ @SidemenClothing Spongebob x Sidemen collab, I'm assuming it'll be a similar collaboration that was previously done with either Mr Men, or ellesse (however you spell it) possible brand deal/partnership or potential limited time only clothing announcement? @SidemenClothing Spongebob x Sidemen collab, I'm assuming it'll be a similar collaboration that was previously done with either Mr Men, or ellesse (however you spell it) possible brand deal/partnership or potential limited time only clothing announcement?

Goober and Buddy @GooberandBuddy @SidemenClothing If it's a SpongeBob x Sidemen collab there's a 90% chance I'll buy it on the spot @SidemenClothing If it's a SpongeBob x Sidemen collab there's a 90% chance I'll buy it on the spot

The Sidemen was established in 2013, with the UK-based group having witnessed astronomical figures over the last few years. Presently, the main channel has a whopping 17 million subscribers, with the second channel (MoreSidemen) having just over 7.03 million.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes