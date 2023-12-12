Who is Strawberrytabby? Twitch streamer's collaboration with IShowSpeed goes viral on internet

Twitch streamer Strawberrytabby has garnered attention online after collaborating with YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed." For those unaware, Strawberrytabby is a Twitch partner who joined the livestreaming platform on August 4, 2020. She is best known for hosting Just Chatting, "Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches," and ASMR content.

The Floridian is also an avid gamer, having played 76 titles on her channel. Her top-five most-played games include Valorant, Fortnite, Just Dance 2022, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Only Up!

Strawberrytabby's viewership skyrocketed in November - December 2023, when she took part in the contentious "topless" Twitch meta. At the time of writing, the streamer boasted 461,653 followers, averaging over 2.2k viewers per stream.

A brief overview of Twitch streamer Strawberrytabby's channel's analytics and statistics (Image via twitchtracker.com/strawberrytabby/statistics)

Exploring Strawberrytabby's viral collaboration with IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed connected with Strawberrytabby for the first time on December 11, 2023, after watching her ongoing Twitch broadcast. During their interaction, the Ohio native showcased a "magic trick" and ended up doing "turbulence," a trend that involves making jerky and questionable movements to produce a clapping sound.

A clip featuring the streamer's antics has garnered over 19 million views on X (formerly Twitter):

The two eventually met in real life on December 12, 2023. Numerous moments from the livestream were posted on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, including one in which IShowSpeed jokingly called the police on Strawberrytabby after she "attacked" him.

While conversing with a 911 operator, he said:

"I have this young female, she goes by the name Strawberrytabby. She is from Mexico. She currently lives in Orlando, Florida. She attacked me. She is making me feel weird. I don't feel safe around her. She is giving me threats..."

At that point, Strawberrytabby snatched the YouTuber's phone and immediately hung up the call. In response, the 18-year-old said:

"What? You hung up?! Why would you hang up? I'm calling back. Come, police come!"

Strawberrytabby attempted to disconnect the call while exclaiming:

"Give me the phone! Give me the phone (Strawberrytabby loudly shouts)! Hang up!"

After IShowSpeed hung up the call, the Twitch streamer remarked:

"I'm not Mexican! You're so racist, bro. They better not be coming. Cancel it now!"

Here's how the internet reacted to the collaboration:

In addition to Strawberrytabby, IShowSpeed teamed up with Kick ambassador Adin Ross on the same day and "tried to meet" Kanye West during an IRL stream.