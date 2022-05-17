Who are the voice actors in Evil Dead: The Game?

Evil Dead: The Game sees many of the actors from the franchise reprise their roles by lending their voices.

There are a solid handful of characters who have met throughout the entirety of this new survival horror game. Many of them will be instantly recognized by fans of the Evil Dead franchise.

In addition, there are voice actors who have had roles in other projects jumping into the fray. From the main Survivors to the Deadites running around waiting to be slaughtered, Evil Dead: The Game has voice actors aplenty.

Every voice actor and their role in Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game is a great homage to the franchise

The voice actors in this Saber Interactive title have several roles. Not only do they portray their main characters, they also voice other creatures such as a Deadite version and other extra roles.

Here is a list of every voice actor in the game along with their roles:

Bruce Campbell : Every instance of Ash Williams

: Every instance of Ash Williams Betsy Baker : Linda and Demon Narrator

: Linda and Demon Narrator Ellen Sandweiss : Cheryl Williams and Deadite Cheryl

: Cheryl Williams and Deadite Cheryl Hal Delrich : Scotty and Deadite Scotty

: Scotty and Deadite Scotty Theresa Tilly : Shelly and Tanya

: Shelly and Tanya Dana DeLorenzo : Kelly Maxwell and Deadite Kelly

: Kelly Maxwell and Deadite Kelly Ray Santiago : Pablo Simon Bolivar and Deadite Pablo

: Pablo Simon Bolivar and Deadite Pablo Jim Pirri : Professor Knowby, Deadite, and Skeleton

: Professor Knowby, Deadite, and Skeleton Kimberly Brooks : Amanda Fisher, Deadite Amanda, Deadite, and Meat Puppet

: Amanda Fisher, Deadite Amanda, Deadite, and Meat Puppet Cissy Jones : Annie Knowby, Deadite Annie, Deadite Berserker, and Deadite

: Annie Knowby, Deadite Annie, Deadite Berserker, and Deadite Jon Baily : Ed Getly, Deadite Ed, Deadite Elite, and Skeleton

: Ed Getly, Deadite Ed, Deadite Elite, and Skeleton Dave B. Mitchell : Henry the Red, Deadite Henry, Skeleton, and Meat Puppet

: Henry the Red, Deadite Henry, Skeleton, and Meat Puppet Piotr Michael : Lord Arthur, Deadite Arthur, Sewer Deadite, and Baal

: Lord Arthur, Deadite Arthur, Sewer Deadite, and Baal Fred Tatasciore : Henrietta, Deadite Berserker, and Skeleton

: Henrietta, Deadite Berserker, and Skeleton Krizia Bajos : Little Lori, Deadite Berserker, and Demi-Eligos

: Little Lori, Deadite Berserker, and Demi-Eligos Dino Andrade : Demi-Eligos, Skeleton, and Deadite Berserker

: Demi-Eligos, Skeleton, and Deadite Berserker Kellen Goff : Deadite, Eligos, and Demi-Eligos

: Deadite, Eligos, and Demi-Eligos Andrew Morgado : Deadite Berserker, Deadite, and Skeleton

: Deadite Berserker, Deadite, and Skeleton Cristina Vee : Deadite Berserker, Meat Puppet, and Demi-Eligos

: Deadite Berserker, Meat Puppet, and Demi-Eligos Nick Murdoch: Skeleton Elite, Deadite Berserker, and Demi-Eligos

Fans of the franchise will notice actors providing their voices for characters that spawn from the original Evil Dead movie all the way to the most recent Ash vs. Evil Dead television series.

Bruce Campbell, perhaps the most prominent of the bunch, returns as Ash Williams and is a producer on Evil Dead: The Game along with the director and creator of the franchise Sam Raimi.

