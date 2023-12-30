'Whoever is doing this needs to be charged' - GTA 5 voice actor Ned Luke getting swatted on livestream leaves fans appalled

Ned Luke, the popular voice actor for Michael De Santa in Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5), was swatted yet again during one of his recent live streams on YouTube. The incident occurred on December 30, 2023. At one point during his stream, the voice actor received a call, after which he was informed that the police had been called to his house.

Ned has already amassed a substantial fan following with over 175K followers on YouTube. Seeing the GTA 5 voice actor get swatted again left fans perplexed and frustrated. One X user remarked:

"That's not funny, whoever is doing this needs to be charged."

Fans express their discontentment at the latest swatting incident (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Voice actor Ned Luke swatted once again while streaming GTA 5

Frequent swatting proves to be a distressing occurrence for many streamers, particularly those with a significant following. This dangerous act can become a serious threat, as law enforcement officers responding to the false information are typically armed and prepared for potential emergencies.

About 33 minutes into his broadcast, Ned Luke received a call, seemingly informing him that he had been swatted again. Reacting to the information, the voice actor said:

"Hey, guys...oh, I'm getting swatted again. Isn't that great? Let me go live. Alright, I'll be right back guys."

He was gone for around six minutes before returning and stating:

"Nice try. Didn't work, didn't work. Did not work. Just another day in the neighbourhood just like Mr. Rogers."

As previously mentioned, this isn't the first instance of Ned Luke experiencing swatting during a live stream. He encountered a similar situation on November 23, 2023, when he received a call while streaming the game, notifying him that his property was currently being swatted:

What did the fans say?

The clip naturally left fans unhappy. Swatting is typically frowned upon. Seeing the clip, fans gave these reactions:

Fans react to GTA 5 voice actor getting swatted again (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

