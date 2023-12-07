"I'll get the game": GTA 5 star Ned Luke to xQc saying he'll give $1,000,000 to play GTA 6 early

GTA 5 star Ned Luke, who voiced Michael De Santa, has responded to Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc," who revealed he was willing to pay a million dollars to play GTA 6 a day early. With the trailer for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game revealing a release window set for the year 2025, many gamers have been talking about the long wait.

Felix, the popular content creator who signed a $100 million deal with Kick earlier, has gone viral after a clip of him saying he is willing to pay $1,000,000 to play the game a day early started garnering a lot of attention. Ned Luke, who has taken to streaming GTA 5 on YouTube recently, reacted to the news by saying xQc should pay him the million dollars. Stating that the money should come in a refundable direct deposit, the voice actor posted on X, formerly Twitter. The full post reads:

"Tell that dumba** to put the Million in my account...I'll get the game for him a day early...Promise. Non refundable direct deposit required ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"

The post from the GTA 5 star (Image via Ned Luke/X)

"Michael coming out of retirement": Fans react as Ned Luke promises to get xQc a copy of GTA 6 a day early for $1,000,000

GTA 6 may be more than a year away, but the hype from the recent trailer release has already broken a few records. Within the first 24 hours, the video on Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel accrued over 90 million views, dethroning MrBeast as the most-viewed non-music video on the platform in the first 24 hours. And that's not all, as the Guinness World Records have declared it to be the most watched video game-related video.

The trailer has seen a highly positive reaction, with millions of likes on YouTube as fans rave about returning to Vice City. However, the year-long (or longer) wait has also become a topic of discussion on social media. This led xQc to talk about paying an insane amount of money to get the game even a day early.

In a clip that is doing rounds on social media, the live streamer can be heard saying:

"I wouldn't miss it (GTA 6) for the world. Bro, ten years of waiting? I would probably pay like a mill to play it a day early. Probably pay like a mill, boom. Straight up, buy that sh*t!"

With both Ned Luke and xQc being as popular as they are in the gaming community, the post from the GTA 5 VA has garnered quite a lot of reactions. Many have even been comparing Ned's actions to his in-game character, Michael De Santa.

As mentioned before, Ned Luke has been livestreaming GTA 5 on his YouTube channel for the past few months, but it hasn't been all good and merry. Last month, he got swatted while he was live on camera and had to end his stream early.