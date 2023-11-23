GTA V voice actor for Michael gets swatted while streaming the game on YouTube

Popular GTA V voice actor Ned Luke, who voiced the titular character of Michael De Santa, was recently swatted while livestreaming the video game on YouTube. Swatting is a criminal act that includes illegally contacting emergency services for the purpose of harassment and Ned was the victim of one such act when cops pulled up to his house while he was playing the game on stream.

Online personalities, especially streamers, are highly vulnerable to being swatted. High-profile figures have been subject to swatting with increasing frequency in the recent past, and fans of the GTA V actor have publicly voiced their disapproval on social media after a clip of the incident went viral on X, formerly Twitter.

"People who do this should be charged": Fans react as Ned Luke, GTA V voice actor, gets swatted while streaming on YouTube

As a prominent figure in the gaming community, Ned Luke has been streaming himself playing Grand Theft Auto 5 on his YouTube channel for about two weeks. While playing the game today, the voice actor got a call on his cell informing him that cops had been called to his house.

In the clips that have been circulating on social media, Ned can be seen reacting to the news of being swatted with quite a lot of frustration. Getting out of his gaming chair, Michael's voice actor told his viewers that he had to leave the stream:

"Oh, nice. Nice, nice. Alright, yeah I will be out there. I gotta go, now these a**holes have swatted my house so I have got to go. Alright, have a good one."

Fans of the GTA V voice actor were understandably upset. Swatting is not only a nuisance that streamers have to deal with, but it can turn violent, too. Only a few days ago, popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" had the cops called on him, and the camera caught armed police wielding guns entering his room.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Ned Luke's swatting, with many viewers calling on the authorities to take action.

Unlike IShowSpeed, who had reacted to his swatting by revealing how traumatic it was, the GTA V voice actor has not addressed the situation except by posting a shrug emoji on his X account.