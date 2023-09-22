"It'll be worth the wait": GTA 5 actor Ned Luke reassures fans about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's lead voice actor, Ned Luke, recently posted a video on his official TikTok account addressing the game's 10th anniversary. He briefly talked about Grand Theft Auto 6 as well, urging fans to stay patient and stating that it will be worth the wait. Interestingly, Ned made a similar comment about the highly anticipated sequel a few weeks back on his Instagram account.

Rockstar Games not communicating properly about the next Grand Theft Auto has agitated plenty in the fanbase. In such times, the assurance of Ned Luke, who voiced Michael De Santa in GTA 5, comes as raindrops in the drought.

GTA 5 voice actor Ned Luke says the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 will be worth the wait

While Ned Luke's recent TikTok video was actually meant to commemorate GTA 5's 10th anniversary, it has been making rounds on the internet because of his comments on Rockstar's upcoming title, GTA 6.

Ned thanked fans for playing the 2013 title early on in the clip and then joked about how they have been clamoring for the sequel for only half of Grand Theft Auto 5's 10-year lifetime. He also reassured fans that Grand Theft Auto 6 was going to be even more worth the wait than its prequel and that they should be patient, concluding the video with some of Michael's most iconic lines.

Ned Luke's reply to a fan (Image via Instagram: @ned_luke)

As stated earlier, this isn't the first time the popular voice actor has talked about the next game in the series. On his Instagram post from August 26, 2023, he replied to a comment about the sequel, saying that it would be worth waiting for.

Ned Luke has consistently communicated with fans of the series since Grand Theft Auto 5's launch. Along with him, Franklin's voice actor from the game, Shawn Fonteno, has also made an effort to stay active in the title's community. He recently appeared in a video, seemingly teasing a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement with Bryan Zampella, the sequel's alleged lead voice actor.

When Rockstar Games will actually announce and release the next Grand Theft Auto is still a mystery. Many speculate about a late 2024 to early 2025 release window, but there is no confirmation as of yet.

Fans can either wait patiently till then, as urged by Ned Luke, or grind GTA Online, which receives regular updates such as new vehicles, story missions, and more.