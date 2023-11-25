Why GTA 5 actor Ned Luke should return in GTA Online Winter DLC

Ned Luke is the voice actor for GTA 5 protagonist Michael De Santa. Although Michael is quite popular among Grand Theft Auto fans, he has yet to make a return to the game's multiplayer mode, GTA Online. His partners in crime, Trevor and Franklin (the other two protagonists), have already appeared in the multiplayer, which makes Michael's absence even more puzzling.

However, Ned Luke has been teasing fans on social media about a possible return. The next DLC update for the multiplayer is set to release in December, and it could turn out to be a memorable one by featuring Michael De Santa, with Ned Luke reprising his role.

Reasons why GTA 5 actor Ned Luke should return as Michael in GTA Online Winter DLC 2023

As stated earlier, two out of three Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonists have already appeared in its online mode — Trevor Philips via some Contact Missions and Franklin Clinton as part of The Contract update. The latter was one of the best GTA Online updates to date.

This alone is a big reason Ned Luke should return as Michael in the Winter DLC since he is the only protagonist yet to debut in the multiplayer. Given his integral role in the game's story, Michael's absence in the online DLCs across the last decade is puzzling.

Ned Luke is also immensely popular among fans, largely due to his staying in touch with the community since 2013. This is quite evident with how long players have been clamoring for a Michael DLC and the amount of support he received after recently being subjected to a swatting incident.

Fans show their support for Ned Luke on social media

Notably, it seems Ned might be making a return to the franchise, as he has responded to a few theories about a possible appearance in the upcoming Winter DLC.

Having said that, Ned's return as Michael depends on what direction Rockstar Games wants for GTA Online. The studio recently announced that the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer will drop in early December.

However, this has also given rise to rumors suggesting that Rockstar might stop releasing major DLCs for the multiplayer moving forward.

If the studio is planning to take that route, releasing a Michael DLC would be the perfect send-off for the character as well as Grand Theft Auto Online, which currently has some great Black Friday deals on offer.

