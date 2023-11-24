GTA 5's actor Ned Luke and the recent swatting incident: Everything you need to know

While fans are hoping for the return of GTA 5 protagonist Michael De Santa in GTA Online's next DLC, the character's voice actor, Ned Luke, has come under the spotlight regarding an unfortunate incident. Ned has recently started livestreaming himself playing Grand Theft Auto 5 on his official YouTube channel, and the latest livestream ended with the actor getting swatted on.

For those unaware, swatting is the act of making a hoax call to emergency services, such as a SWAT team, and sending them an individual's address. This incident has, sadly, happened with many other streamers in the past, and now, Michael De Santa's voice actor has also become a victim of it.

GTA 5 Ned Luke: Everything to know about the recent swatting incident with the voice actor

The voice behind Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonist Michael De Santa, Ned Luke, recently started livestreaming himself playing GTA 5's story mode. Some of the clips can be found on his official YouTube channel, @ned_luke. They are all quite interesting to watch, but his latest livestream seems to have garnered the most attention due to the swatting incident.

While taking a look at some of the game's leaderboard statistics, Ned Luke received a phone call, after which he had to cut short his livestream. However, the actor did inform his viewers about him getting swatted on before leaving.

The livestream itself is not present on his YouTube channel as of this writing, but a clip featuring the specific moment can be found on the internet.

Swatting should by no means be taken lightly, as it can prove to be very dangerous for those on the receiving end of it. Fortunately, Ned Luke seems to be fine, as he responded to the entire incident with a shrug emoji on X (formerly Twitter).

The gaming community also showed their support for the GTA 5 actor on the social media website.

Fans showing their support for Ned Luke after the swatting incident (Images via X)

Ever since Grand Theft Auto 5's release in 2013, Ned Luke has been very active within the title's community and is one of the most beloved voice actors from the series. Unfortunately, he has yet to make an appearance in the game's incredibly popular multiplayer, GTA Online.

That said, he might return in the upcoming GTA Online Winter Update, which is set to release in December this year. Not much is known about the update at the moment besides the fact that a new car, the Grotti Turismo Omaggio, will be debuting with it.

Additionally, the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released next month. Fans have been hoping that Ned's character, Michael De Santa, will also make an appearance in the highly anticipated game. Whether Ned Luke returns in the sequel remains to be seen.

