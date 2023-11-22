Bully 2 reportedly leaks in GTA 5 files, along with story mode DLC

A GTA 5 file leak has surfaced online, and it reportedly has mentions of Bully 2. Many players have been asking Rockstar Games for a sequel to the fan-favorite 2006 release for a long time. However, the developer has never announced anything concrete. Now that its name has been found in a file leak of the studio's 2013 title, fans are wondering if the sequel was actively being worked on at some point.

Along with Bully 2, the file leak allegedly has traces of Grand Theft Auto 5's canceled story mode DLC. It seems that some of the cut content might have inspired one of Grand Theft Auto Online's many DLCs.

As mentioned earlier, Rockstar Games fans have been waiting for Bully 2 for a while. The first game, Bully, came out in October 2006. While it doesn't seem like its sequel will be released anytime soon, its name has reportedly been found in a recent GTA 5 file leak.

The leaked files seem to have references to other Rockstar titles like Grand Theft Auto 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, and mc4, which might be an abbreviation for the Midnight Club franchise.

Although this report isn't as huge as 2022's GTA 6 leaked footage, it is still quite intriguing to see the names of other Rockstar Games franchises being present in Grand Theft Auto 5's files. References to the game's cut story mode DLC have allegedly also been found.

It is being suggested that the canceled story mode expansion might have involved lead character Trevor Philips and a Jetpack. Plans for Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode updates were announced in late 2013 but were probably dropped, given the success of the title's multiplayer mode.

That said, some parts of it might have been salvaged to help with The Doomsday Heist update, which came out in 2017 as it introduced the Mammoth Thruster Jetpack to the popular multiplayer.

A new GTA Online Winter Update is set to be released in December this year, and fans are hoping that story mode protagonist Michael De Santa finally makes a return in it. Not much has been confirmed yet besides a new Super Car called the Grotti Turismo Omaggio.

