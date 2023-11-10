“Why the f**k would you do that?”: IShowSpeed goes berserk and rages at Mongraal and StableRonaldo for trolling him in Fortnite

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" found himself in yet another comical scenario in his latest livestream. Darren teamed up with two popular Fortnite streamers, Kyle "Mongraal" and Rani "StableRonaldo," to try out the OG map. Much to the streamer's anger, however, the duo trolled him by persuading him to rocket ride into the water, effectively killing him in the game.

Naturally, being eliminated in such a comedic fashion proved highly entertaining for the fans. The streamer, on the other hand, was visibly infuriated at the moment, exclaiming:

"Why the f**k would you do that?"

"Help me b**ch!" - IShowSpeed loses it after getting trolled in Fortnite

With the OG (Original) Fortnite map making a comeback, numerous streamers have recently been sharing content on the game. IShowSpeed also jumped on the bandwagon yesterday (November 9), joining a squads game with two other popular streamers - Mongraal and StableRonaldo.

However, their second game together didn't unfold as the Ohio native had planned. He fell victim to a prank orchestrated by the two streamers, who promptly encouraged him to jump, subsequently rocket-riding him across the map. Reacting to this, Darren exclaimed:

"Help me, no! Help me, help me! Help me! help me! Breo, help me! Help me b**tch!"

However, it was way too late for his teammates to give any help, as IShowSpeed quickly descended into the water, instantly killing him. He reacted by stating:

"No bro, no! Damn, bro! Why the f**k would you do that? Bro, come get me! Oh my god, you play too much bro! Damn! Stop f**king playing, on my mama. Just chill! Damn, bro! Godamn bro! Y'all doing too much."

This wasn't the sole instance of IShowSpeed being trolled. Upon his eventual return to the game (after respawning), the duo continued their antics by ice-spiking him, causing slippery movements and adding another layer of amusement to the gameplay.

Here's what the fans said

The clip was quickly shared on social media platforms, garnering a handful of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Despite the playful pranks and trolling, the trio managed to secure victory in the game, amassing an impressive total of 16 kills collectively.

The OG map featured in Fortnite's Season 5 and the subsequent Season 6 map has been introduced with nostalgic updates, providing players with a blend of the familiar and new elements in the game.