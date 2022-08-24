Why was Fortnite streamer Crayator banned from Twitch?

Australian Twitch streamer Nathan "Crayator" was unexpectedly banned from the platform on Sunday afternoon. As Twitch doesn't really divulge the reasons for the bans it dishes out, it is yet to be discerned why exactly he got struck. The streamer took to Twitter to post a spoof video of the incident (captioned My time has come...) after the news of the ban had been circulating for a few hours.

CRAYATOR @crayator My time has come... My time has come... https://t.co/JudscXVaH2

Nathan is a streamer and YouTuber mostly known for his Fortnite: Battle Royale videos. He has also produced Minecraft videos. He was part of the Australian content creator group Click with fellow creators such as LazarBeam and Loserfruit.

Crayator posts a message on Discord thanking fans for their support after Twitch ban

The streamerbans automated service reported the ban, and fans flocked to the post to find out what the streamer had done to incur the wrath of the Twitch gods. While no concrete answer has been given by the streamer, many seemed to think that the strike was due to him streaming an old video concerning the Vietnam War, which may have violated the Terms of Service.

As evidenced by the streamer's Twitter post acknowledging the ban, he has taken it fairly well. The satirical video spoof recreating how Twitch banned him in the style of the popular Japanese anime/manga Death Note indicates a light sentence at best.

The streamer also took the opportunity to plug his Discord, asking people to join his server to learn the true reason for the ban. While major Twitch bans can be attributed to certain on-stream actions, the platform is notorious for not revealing reasons for removing channels. Just ask Dr DisRespect.

Game Rant reported that Crayator did not really reveal the exact reason on Discord either and avoided answering the question while assuring his fans that everything was all right and that the ban was "harmless." He also discussed appealing the ban.

In the main channel on the server, his pinned message is a thank you note to his fans who have supported him through thick and thin:

"I appreciate all the kind words I've gotten. You guys really did stand with me when it matters most and that's a beautiful thing. I wanted to say sorry for getting banned guys, we are an amazing community and to put that on the line is pretty silly of me. If I've ever upset you or made you mad, just know that wasn't what i wanted to do."

The section pertaining to the ban reads:

"Although, I can't go into details of my ban, just know it was for something pretty damn harmless, it was just a little too many se* jokes/boo*ies on stream hahaha. I'll be appealing the ban so let's hope it gets shortened."

He further added that he would be spending time reading manga and catching up on web series, ending the message with "Stay Cray!"

Fans react to Crayator's ban

Fans of the streamer have reached out to him on social media. Fellow streamers and content creators took to Twitter and engaged in some light-hearted banter regarding Crayator's ban:

CinnamonToastKen @cinnamontoastk @crayator time to milk it for all its worth! @crayator time to milk it for all its worth!

ScottNFT @ScottNFT479 @crayator it was a good run, if you need a backup I hear Mixer is fresh out of streamers @crayator it was a good run, if you need a backup I hear Mixer is fresh out of streamers

𝕭𝖊𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖈𝖚𝖘𝖘 @Britnyellen @crayator Finally, I have successfully taken out my competition @crayator Finally, I have successfully taken out my competition https://t.co/JWNFp64AVk

A fan even asked if the Twitch ban would mean more YouTube videos in the near future, while others called the ban a vacation:

Lowerthanaverage @Lowerthnaverage @crayator This means we’re gonna see more YouTube videos right? @crayator This means we’re gonna see more YouTube videos right?

A few even started posting memes mocking Crayator:

Crayator is expected to return to Twitch in a few days, considering it was his first ban. The streamer is quite popular among fans, with over 1.1 million subscribers on YouTube and almost 800k followers on Twitch, according to Twitch Tracker. As expected, Crayator fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite streamer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish