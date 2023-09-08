Why did Gen.G fire League of Legends streamer Mystic? Exploring allegations of s*xual assault leveled against former pro

Popular League of Legends streamer Jin “Mystic” has been let go by Gen.G after the former professional esports player was accused by his former partner and fellow streamer Yoo Hye-di of s*xual assault and abuse. From forcing himself on her to other non-consensual actions, the statements were made by the Korean streamer on September 7.

Famous for his time at Tean WE, Jin has been with Gen.G since May 2023. The Korean X account of the esports organization announced on September 8 that they are effectively cutting all ties with the streamer in a press release following the accusations. The post reads:

"In accordance with our contract rights, Gen.G Esports have terminated the contract with 'Mystic' Jin Seong-jun effective immediately."

Expand Tweet

What are the accusations against Mystic?

Both Mystic and Yoo have given their statements online in Korean, and thanks to esports journalist Ashley Kang's translation, more details about the accusations have become prominent among the gaming community. In a series of posts on X, Kang has translated excerpts from Yoo's statements.

Expand Tweet

One of the main focuses of the allegations comes from the League of Legends streamer mistreating his partner after gaining knowledge of her pregnancy. The pregnancy itself occurred in dubious circumstances, as Yoo writes that Mystic, or M as he is referred to in the statements, had unprotected intercourse without her consent.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, upon hearing that she had become pregnant, the former esports professional allegedly started becoming emotionally distant and forced himself on her during the pregnancy despite her protests.

The statement also alleges that the streamer forced himself onto her while she was sleeping, not once but around seven times. Yoo further says that he would not stop even if she cried and accused him of not being a good father to his existing child.

Expand Tweet

Yoo also states that she was made to have an abortion at his insistence, and despite going through with it, she had to do everything on her own and got no support from her then-partner. She has also accused Jin of cheating on her with another streamer whom she calls 'S' sometime after the abortion.

Expand Tweet

Readers should note that in a now-deleted post, Mystic has categorically denied parts of the statement while saying he does not remember the rest. As of writing, it is unclear whether a legal battle is in store, but whatever the case, his career at Gen.G is at an end.