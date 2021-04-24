PUBG Mobile has several region-specific variants to cater to the users from the respective countries and provide them with the best experience. PUBG Mobile KR, or Korea, is arguably the most popular alternative to the global version and enjoys an enormous player base.

The game offers an extensive collection of in-game cosmetics and features a unique currency called the Donkatsu Medal, which players can use to purchase crates. Recently, the game’s developers made a surprising announcement regarding the game’s availability in other countries.

In this communication, they mentioned that the game’s accessibility would be restricted to only the two legal countries:

Korea Japan

These restrictions have left many Indian players stunned and disheartened.

Why Indian players won’t be able to play PUBG Mobile KR anymore?

The announcement post on the official social media handles of PUBG Mobile KR stated the following:

“The KRJP build is a version of local service for users living in Korea or Japan. For those living in other countries or regions, your local version or global version is available.”

It also disclosed the limitations to be incorporated for all users from outside Korea and Japan:

From 2021/05/01, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build accounts cannot settle the payment in KRJP build.

From 2021/05/01, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account might find network troubles during play.

From 2021/06/30, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account cannot log in anymore.

(For users living in India, the three changes will be put into effect from 2021/06/30 altogether)

In-game announcement

The same message pops up on the players’ screen when they run PUBG Mobile KR on their devices.

As per the announcement, all the restrictions will be going live for Indian users altogether from June 30th. Therefore, after this, they will not be able to enjoy this regional version of PUBG Mobile.

Moreover, a portion of the ToS (Terms of Service) is also set to be altered on June 30th. A new clause (Article 19 Paragraph 14) will get added, and it reads:

“This application and this service can be used only from Japan and the Republic of Korea. We shall be able to determine your area of use by any method that we consider reasonable, such as your IP address.”

