Popular Twitch streamer Rebecca "JustAMinx" has been banned from Twitch, making this her third ban on the streaming platform.

Her suspension did not come as a surprise, as Twitch stated its intentions to ban the streamer on March 1. The Irish-born streamer will be away from the platform for seven days and faces a 90-day ban from promotional activities, barring a successful appeal.

The ban stems from her stream on February 26, where she was visibly drunk, even dropping the bottle that she was drinking from. While alcohol use is permitted on Twitch, drinking to the point of causing incapacitation or self-harm violates the platform's community guidelines.

Why JustAMinx was banned from Twitch

On February 26, JustAMinx ended up getting fairly intoxicated during her livestream. Drinking whiskey straight out of the bottle, her speech sounded slurry throughout the stream.

At one point, she dropped the bottle of whiskey she was drinking before falling out of her chair to pick it up. The clip went viral on Reddit and social media and possibly caught Twitch's attention, triggering her subsequent ban.

On March 1, just a few days after the stream in question, Twitch sent JustAMinx an email notifying her that she would be suspended from the platform. The ban will last seven days but also comes with a 90-day probationary period. This probation prohibits the popular streamer from taking part in promotional activities. It also bars her from using the self-service emote tool. She can, however, appeal the ban.

The reason for the ban is a violation of Twitch's community guidelines around self-harm and/or incapacitation on stream. Alcohol use in moderation is permitted on Twitch, as is the usage of marijuana in cases where it doesn't conflict with local laws. However, JustAMinx had been drinking well over what Twitch considers safe.

This was the streamer's third ban from the platform and her first suspension in just over a year. In February 2022, she was banned for seven days for using a derogatory slur on stream.

While there has been plenty of controversy surrounding Twitch's enforcement of its policies, contributing to the rise of competitors such as YouTube Gaming and Kick, it would be surprising to see the streamer switch platforms following her third ban. She will likely return to streaming on Twitch once the ban has been lifted.

