"Why are people reselling to make quick money?" - Online community enraged as resellers emerge after Sidemen Charity Match tickets instantly sell out

Tickets for the Sidemen Charity Match went live on July 3, 2023, and were sold out pretty quickly. As many fans lament not getting a ticket for the football match featuring their favorite content creators, a hoard of resellers charging a premium on the retail costs has emerged on social media. This has caused many to lash out at people hoarding tickets for the purpose of charging extra on resale.

One Twitter user shared a screenshot of a website that shows all tickets had been sold out and vented their frustration with a tweet:

"Why [are] people reselling, for like, really to make quick money? When other fans want to go."

Social media is full of resellers and fraudsters selling Sidemen Charity Match tickets to ardent fans

British YouTube group Sidemen restarted their annual football charity match last year to great success. The event featured a number of YouTubers and streamers from around the world, such as MrBeast, IShowSpeed, KSI, Chunkz, and Niko Omilana.

The exciting match ended 8-7 in favor of Sidemen FC as they defeated YouTube Allstars in front of an online audience. The viewership exceeded two million views at its peak.

With the group pledging that this year's event would be bigger and better, there was a lot of hype surrounding the release of the tickets on July 3.

62k tickets gone to you guys, thank you so much, this is going to be an incredible event that will go down in YouTube history.



If you didn’t manage to get a ticket you can still watch it live on the day and donate to support.



Bring on September 9th SOLD OUT 🤯62k tickets gone to you guys, thank you so much, this is going to be an incredible event that will go down in YouTube history.If you didn’t manage to get a ticket you can still watch it live on the day and donate to support.Bring on September 9th SOLD OUT 🤯 62k tickets gone to you guys, thank you so much, this is going to be an incredible event that will go down in YouTube history.If you didn’t manage to get a ticket you can still watch it live on the day and donate to support.Bring on September 9th 💙 https://t.co/LRdXKYoi81 Stadium sold out in 90 minutes 🤯 twitter.com/sidemen/status… Stadium sold out in 90 minutes 🤯 twitter.com/sidemen/status…

Per details released a few weeks ago, the new venue appears to be quite the upgrade. London Stadium has a capacity of around 60,000, more than double that of last year's event.

Despite this fact, the tickets for the charity match got sold out pretty quickly, and a number of social media posts from resellers, like the one below, have since cropped up on Twitter.

Others have openly complained about not being able to secure tickets despite waiting for hours on the website. Some have even started soliciting tickets online.

payton 🍒 @payjaq03 anyone selling 4x tickets for #sidemen charity match? sat in ticketmaster queue for over an hour to not be able to get them for me and 3 mates 🥲 anyone selling 4x tickets for #sidemen charity match? sat in ticketmaster queue for over an hour to not be able to get them for me and 3 mates 🥲

However, buying tickets from strangers on the internet is quite a risky business, and it appears there have been a lot of fraudulent offers.

A Twitter user has claimed that @__Oremi1 had scammed them by saying they would be selling Sidemen Charity Match tickets, only to block them after getting the payment.

#scam #sidemen I have just been scammed by @__Oremi1 for sidemen charity match tickets, Don’t try to purchase off them they sounded so genuine!! Absolute scumbag!! #sidemen CharityMatch I have just been scammed by @__Oremi1 for sidemen charity match tickets, Don’t try to purchase off them they sounded so genuine!! Absolute scumbag!!#scam #sidemen #sidemenCharityMatch https://t.co/yc1VEDbmBc

Members of the Sidemen+ subscription plan were also supposed to get advance access to the ticket sale. However, it appears that the website has been capping the number of tickets that can be bought to one, causing a lot of fans to lash out at the YouTube group.

JacobFox000 football @Jacobfox000F @Sidemen @joinsideplus #charitymatch #sidemen I waited an hour and a half on a Monday morning, after not being able to get into the presale despite being a sideplus member, all just for the website not let me purchase more than one ticket. Will I get any compensation? @Sidemen @joinsideplus #charitymatch #sidemen I waited an hour and a half on a Monday morning, after not being able to get into the presale despite being a sideplus member, all just for the website not let me purchase more than one ticket. Will I get any compensation? https://t.co/OYCjCHgWBY

The organizers have conceded that there were some server issues, but as it stands, around 62K tickets were officially sold within 90 minutes of the sale going live.

