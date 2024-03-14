"Why are you in these situations?" - ConnorEatsPants voices frustration amid GeorgeNotFound alleged assault controversy, says there's a "pattern"

Twitch streamer Connor "ConnorEatsPants" has shared his thoughts on the GeorgeNotFound alleged assault controversy. During a livestream on March 13, 2024, he commented on the circle that GeorgeNotFound is a member of and how they allegedly talk about women behind the scenes.

According to ConnorEatsPants, there was a "pattern." He also questioned why GeorgeNotFound often finds himself in situations like the one described by Twitch streamer Caitibugzz.

He elaborated:

"You have young girls watching you and then you are going to go, and in your apology, you're going to say that like, 'Oh, I thought it was chill.' Or like, 'They were...' You're 27! Like, can we still, like... what the f**k?! Like, they literally just turned 18. Like, what are we even arguing about? What are we even discussing? Like, what nuance are you trying to get at here? It's a pattern, dude! Like, it's a pattern!"

ConnorEatsPants continued:

"Like, even if we have the most charitable view of s**t, like, dude, why are you in these situations in the first place? Why are you in these situations where people are reaching out and going like, 'Hey, come to my hotel room.' 'Oh, you're not being f**king ID'd.' Like, what the f**k? Like, it is crazy to me."

"I have seen the way that circle has talked about women behind the scenes" - ConnorEatsPants says he is "not surprised" amid the GeorgeNotFound alleged assault controversy

ConnorEatsPants continued the discussion, stating that he was "not surprised" by the GeorgeNotFound alleged assault controversy. He explained:

"I hate to say it because I feel complicit and that I didn't say anything earlier - but, I'm not surprised, dude. I really am not. I have seen the way that circle has talked about women behind the scenes. What they have done to girls behind the scenes, which are not my stories to share, it is frustrating, dude. It is f**king frustrating."

The 24-year-old expressed regret for not speaking up about the situation:

"I beat myself up for not saying s**t earlier. But I feel like, 'Oh, it's my audience and the people that watch me know that, like, I don't stand by that s**t. I don't support that.' But like, dude... again, it was never my place to say s**t."

Timestamp: 00:05:30

ConnorEatsPants also commented on the "stan" culture in the Minecraft streamer space, saying:

"But also, if I did, if I even handed that s**t, I got f**king dragged for it, dude. I had f**king thousands of stans be like, 'What the f**k, keep their names,' and s**t like that. I'm like, 'Dude, what the f**k do you even do? What the f**k do you even say?'"

He added:

"That's part of the f**king strategy. Isn't it? That's a part of it. It's like, 'I'm going to cultivate an audience of f**king crazy,' not crazy. That sounds wrong. But of like hyper-fixated young girls to then defend me and s**t."

For those unaware, on March 12, 2024, GeorgeNotFound apologized to Twitch streamer Caitibugzz, stating that his perspective on the incident had "massively changed." He added that he would be "saying more" in the future.